New trial location under consideration for former deputy who fatally shot Arkansas teen

Lonoke County Circuit Court Judge Barbara Elmore is considering a new setting for the trial of a former Lonoke County deputy accused of recklessly killing teen Hunter Brittain during a June 23 traffic stop.

Michael Davis faces a sentence of up to 10 years if convicted of felony manslaughter in the death of Brittain, who was 17. Special Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Phillips brought charges against Davis on Sept. 17 after an Arkansas State Police investigation.

Elmore said previous disruptions in the case could lead to a move to a new location within the Lonoke County circuit. This includes the chanting of crowds outside the courthouse that were heard within the courtroom during a November hearing. The Cabot National Guard Armory is one option for a new location

A decision will be made on whether to move by the end of the week, Elmore said.

Monday’s hearing lacked the large crowds and media trucks that have typically surrounded each of Davis’ hearings. Brittain's family also didn’t dress in their typical attire of T-shirts that read “Justice for Hunter.”

Elmore said she won’t allow T-shirts that could persuade the case in the courtroom after the question was raised Monday by defense attorney Robert Newcomb.

Newcomb previously told the Arkansas-Democrat Gazette he would ask for an anonymous jury during Monday’s hearing. Elmore asked Newcomb Monday to make a formal motion before she will consider the request. She also scolded him for talking to the newspaper.

An anonymous jury, if granted, would seal jury information such as names, addresses and jobs, which are typically public record.