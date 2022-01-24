BASKETBALL

Bucks' guard suspended

Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen was suspended by the NBA for one game on Sunday for his hard foul on Alex Caruso that resulted in a broken right wrist for the Chicago Bulls guard. Allen will serve his suspension Wednesday when the Bucks visit the Cleveland Cavaliers. Caruso was driving to the basket Friday night when a hard foul by Allen caused him to land on his right side. Caruso lay on the floor for a few minutes, though he stayed in the game to attempt the free throws that resulted from Allen's flagrant 2 foul. The Bulls announced Caruso's injury on Saturday. The team said he needs surgery and will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks.

Arizona State coach fined

Arizona State Coach Bobby Hurley was fined $20,000 and suspended for tonight's game against Southern California for a confrontation with the officiating crew following a game this weekend against Stanford. Hurley and guard Jay Heath were both suspended and forward Jalen Graham was publicly reprimanded for verbally confronting an official who was exiting the court after Stanford's 79-76 win on Saturday night. Hurley was frustrated after the Sun Devils attempted one free throw in the first half and was given a technical foul for arguing 30 seconds into the second half. He became irate after Stanford's Brandon Angel was fouled on a three-pointer with 1.1 seconds left and hit three free throws, yelling and pointing at the officials as they left the court.

S.C. schedule change

No. 1 South Carolina won't get the chance to beat ninth-ranked UConn for a second time this season. Gamecocks Coach Dawn Staley said Sunday night that Thursday night's contest with the Huskies was called off so South Carolina would substitute Mississippi to play a game that had been postponed from earlier this season. Staley said in a statement it was more important to "complete our SEC schedule to keep ourselves in the running for a conference title." One of the few dates Ole Miss had open as Thursday, "so with my team's best interest at heart, I started the conversations that led us to this point." UConn Coach Geno Auriemma said Staley reached out to him about cancelling the game. He understood the priority for the Gamecocks was SEC games and "this was the best decision for them right now." The teams met in the championship of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament this past November with the Gamecocks taking a 73-57 over the then second-ranked Huskies.

MOTOR SPORTS

Loeb earns milestone victory

Frenchman Sebastien Loeb became the oldest driver to win a world championship rally as he claimed his 80th overall win on Sunday following a tense duel between the two most successful drivers in the sport's history. Loeb, who will turn 48 next month, won for the eighth time in Monte Carlo ahead of another French driver, bitter rival Sebastien Ogier, who suffered a puncture near the end of the four-day race that destroyed his chances of victory. Ogier had a lead of almost half a minute over Loeb at the start of Sunday's penultimate stage in his Toyota GR Yaris but a front left puncture allowed Loeb to retake the lead that he had relinquished the previous day. Driving a Ford Puma, Loeb used his experience to stay ahead once back in front and won the opening round of the world championship by 10.5 seconds over Ogier. Ireland's Craig Breen completed the podium in another Puma, 1 minute, 39.8 seconds off the pace.

GOLF

Pieters wins 6th title

Thomas Pieters claimed the sixth and biggest European tour title of his career when he closed with an even-par 72 for a one-shot victory in the Abu Dhabi Championship. Pieters had 16 pars in the final round, choosing not to go for the green on the par-5 18th when he realized he had a two-shot lead. He finished at 10-under 278, one ahead of Rafa Cabrera Bello (70) and Shubhankar Sharma (71). Viktor Hovland, going for his third win in his last four starts, shot 72 and finished two shots behind along with Victor Dubuisson (69).

Jimenez first in Hawaii

Miguel Angel Jimenez is off to another great start on the PGA Tour Champions in Hawaii. Jimenez, the cigar-smoking, free-spirited Spaniard, birdied the par-4 18th hole in regulation for a 6-under 66 and then beat Steven Alker on the second playoff hole to win the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai for the third time. Jimenez won two years ago in a playoff, along with winning outright in 2015. The season opener is for winners from the last two years and senior major champions from the last five years, along with a few sponsor exemptions. Alker had no PGA Tour Champions status late last year under getting it through a qualifier and then finishing in the top 10 each week to keep playing, eventually winning. He also closed with a 66 to join Jimenez at 17-under 199.