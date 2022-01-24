100 years ago

Jan. 24, 1922

JONESBORO -- Jewelry valued at $10,000, alleged to have been stolen from the Murray Drug and Jewelry Company of Paris, Tenn., was recovered today at the home of A. E. Thompson. ... C. H. Thompson, 27, has confessed to the robbery. ... After his return to Paris in custody, the prisoner is said to have offered to return the loot. He was later returned to Lake City by officers and led them to a smokehouse near his father's home where the officers found the jewelry, with the exception of one diamond ring valued at $500.

50 years ago

Jan. 24, 1972

YELLVILLE -- Russell Parker, 66, of Yellville, charged with first-degree murder in August, has been convicted of a lesser charge of manslaughter in the death of Claude Still, 27, of Morning Star. ... Parker was sentenced to five years in prison. Still's body was found in a field near the Buffalo River north of Cozahome August 19. He had been shot three times. Parker was arrested in Missouri on a murder warrant, which was issued on evidence uncovered by State Police investigators.

25 years ago

Jan. 24, 1997

• Arkansas would establish a database and bank to track information on the DNA of people who commit sex crimes and violence if a bill recommended Thursday by a House committee becomes law. ... The bill is one of several that legislators are filing to help law enforcement officials fight sexual predators. ... The bill requires local law enforcement to release information regarding the release of sexual predators to the public when the release of the information is necessary for protection. Colleen Nick of Ozark, whose daughter, Morgan, was kidnapped and has yet to be found, said the notification procedures needed to be more uniform so that local jurisdictions could follow a set procedure rather than their own judgment.

10 years ago

Jan. 24, 2012

RUSSELLVILLE -- The campaign manager for 3rd District Democratic congressional candidate Ken Aden found his family cat dead Sunday morning with the word "liberal" scrawled across it with a black marker. Jake Burris of Russellville said his 5-year-old son discovered the mixed-breed cat in a patio area next to the house. The cat apparently died from a head injury, he said. The Russellville Police Department has no leads or witnesses, said spokesman Joshua McMillian, and the case is over unless that changes. ... "Bottom line is people who abuse animals rarely do so only once and rarely stop there," said Martin Mersereau, director of the cruelty investigations department with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. "The FBI uses reports of animal cruelty to gauge the threat potential of suspected and known criminals." The case could be a felony or misdemeanor, depending on several factors, Mersereau said.