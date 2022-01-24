Police: Vehicle crashes into Hot Springs restaurant, injuring 6 patrons

A driver who mistook the gas pedal in her Honda Accord for the brake drove her car through the front of a Hot Springs restaurant on Sunday morning, injuring six patrons, police said.

Authorities were notified of the wreck at English Muffin Country Kitchen, 4832 Central Ave., just before 10:20 a.m., Hot Springs police spokesperson Cpl. Jjesus Anaya told The Sentinel-Record. The driver vaulted the curb and smashed through the front glass door of the restaurant, according to Anaya.

A patron who was standing outside of the restaurant and was pushed inside by the crash was likely the most seriously injured, the spokesperson said. According to police, five other patrons inside the restaurant were also injured. While some also suffered serious injuries, others received only minor wounds.

All six were transported by LifeNet to local hospitals, authorities said. Anaya said he didn’t believe any were in critical condition.

Hot Springs police and fire personnel responded to the scene, which was cleared about an hour later.

Anaya said the crash was still under investigation and no charges were immediately filed.