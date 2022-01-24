Razorbacks land pair of defenders

University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman and his staff continued to shine on the recruiting front with the commitments of junior linebacker Everett Roussaw Jr. and former Georgia defensive back Latavious Brini on Sunday.

Roussaw, 6-2, 215 pounds, of Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove, visited the Hogs on Saturday and announced his pledge over offers from Missouri, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Central Florida, Coastal Carolina and UNC-Charlotte.

"We can start with it was everything I was looking for in a school," Roussaw said. "Academically on and off the the field."

He was recruited by linebackers coach Michael Scherer and running backs coach Jimmy Smith, who coached Cedar Grove to state titles in 2016 and 2018.

"Great people who I can see truly has my best interest there very fun to be around, never a dull moment, and great men who I would love to go to war for," Roussaw said.

Roussaw had 95 tackles, 4 interceptions and 4 recovered fumbles, including 1 scoop and score during his junior season. National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network has Roussaw as a 3-star-plus prospect with 4-star potential.

Brini, 6-2, 210, started 11 games for the Bulldogs and had 38 tackles and 8 pass breakups this past season, He visited Arkansas on Tuesday and Wednesday and said on Sunday that Fayetteville "felt like home".

"Arkansas, like I told the coaches, it was different than I thought," Brini after his official visit. "Coming here, I had never been to Arkansas. I had a different aspect on everything. The stadium looked beautiful and everything looked more different than I thought it would."

He also visited Texas after entering the portal. Being familiar with Pittman, a former Georgia offensive line coach was a plus.

"Coach Pittman is great coach and even a better person," Brini said after his visit. "He is always going to be there for his guys and make sure they are straight at all times.

Brini, a former ESPN 3-star prospect and No. 42 cornerback in the nation in the 2017 class who played high school football at Hialeah (Fla). Mater Academy Charter, was impressed with what he found in Fayetteville.

Cornerback backs coach Sam Carter led the recruiting efforts for Brini, who's expected to start classes at Arkansas today.

Brini is the fifth player to transfer to the Razorbacks this offseason. He joins LSU defensive lineman Landon Jackson and cornerback Dwight McGlothern along with receiver Jadon Haselwood from Oklahoma and linebacker Drew Sanders from Alabama.

Prior to Saturday, ESPN had Arkansas' 2023 class of high school prospects ranked No. 4 nationally.

Roussaw is the eighth commitment for the 2023 class.