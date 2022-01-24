WOMEN'S TENNIS

Arkansas off to 3-0 start

The University of Arkansas earned its third victory of the season-opening weekend with a 7-0 sweep over Austin Peay on Sunday in North Little Rock.

The Razorbacks were off to a quick start in doubles as Lenka Stara and Laura Rijkers won 6-0. Kelly Keller and Indianna Spink followed with a 6-3 victory.

Tatum Rice, Presley Southerland, Stara, Rijkers and Spink won their single matches.

ASU begins season 0-2

Arkansas State lost 6-1 to North Texas on Saturday and 4-0 to TCU on Sunday in its season-opening matches at TCU's Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center in Fort Worth.

Emily Surcey was the lone winner in singles action against North Texas, picking up a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Sake Oyama.