Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County
Jan. 13
Lane Garrett Beanblossom, 23, Huntsville, and Rebecca Erin Starr, 22, Fayetteville
Benjamin Michael Bogner, 25, and Kaitlyn Holland, 27, both of Farmington
Jacob William Bonsteel, 27, and Melissa Nicole Quinones Barr, 27, both of Dallas, Texas
Andrew James Hastings, 22, and Madelyn Ruby Madewell, 23, both of Tontitown
Brandon Lee Mendez, 24, and Sarah Elizabeth McCollum, 24, both of Fayetteville
Alfonso Rico Jr., 25, and Alanis Makenzie Farmer, 23, both of Elkins
Juan Paulo Ruiz, 36, and Nicole Alexis Monty, 25, both of Springdale
Joseph David Trimm, 52, and Lisa Jean Sipes, 58, both of Elkins
Donty Wehl, 33, and Janie Xymoon, 30, both of Springdale
Jan. 14
Brian Keith Center, 47, and Jennifer Dawn Boyke, 31, both of Fayetteville
Dell Ray McCuistian, 51, and Sheila Ann Hollingsworth, 40, both of West Fork
Joshua Jeremiah Summerfield, 40, and Sarah Belle Agnes, 25, both of Eucha, Okla.
Isaiah Blake Torres, 29, and Caroline Gabrielle Maria Gast, 31, both of Springdale
Jan. 18
Leo Steven Correa, 21, Springdale, and Lilyana Veada Delgado, 19, Pensacola, Fla.
Amon Kiprotich Kemboi, 26, and Erman Jepleting, 26, both of Fayetteville
Andrew Patrick Ogden, 26, and Audrey Kay Ross, 25, both of Springdale
Jan. 19
Trevor Isaac Clark, 22, and Katherine Shafu Kwasny, 22, both of Austin, Texas
Shaun Robert Foster, 30, and Kiera Camille Michailoff-Russell, 24, both of Fayetteville
Rhyan Ceallegh Oshane, 26, and Sarah Evelyn Johnson Rosenkrans, 27, both of Bloomington, Ind.
Michael Joe Overton, 76, and Peggy Sue Martin, 63, both of Springdale
Quinton James Steele, 30, Pittsburgh, Pa., and Calla Marie Paule, 25, Fayetteville