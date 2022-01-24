Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County

Jan. 13

Lane Garrett Beanblossom, 23, Huntsville, and Rebecca Erin Starr, 22, Fayetteville

Benjamin Michael Bogner, 25, and Kaitlyn Holland, 27, both of Farmington

Jacob William Bonsteel, 27, and Melissa Nicole Quinones Barr, 27, both of Dallas, Texas

Andrew James Hastings, 22, and Madelyn Ruby Madewell, 23, both of Tontitown

Brandon Lee Mendez, 24, and Sarah Elizabeth McCollum, 24, both of Fayetteville

Alfonso Rico Jr., 25, and Alanis Makenzie Farmer, 23, both of Elkins

Juan Paulo Ruiz, 36, and Nicole Alexis Monty, 25, both of Springdale

Joseph David Trimm, 52, and Lisa Jean Sipes, 58, both of Elkins

Donty Wehl, 33, and Janie Xymoon, 30, both of Springdale

Jan. 14

Brian Keith Center, 47, and Jennifer Dawn Boyke, 31, both of Fayetteville

Dell Ray McCuistian, 51, and Sheila Ann Hollingsworth, 40, both of West Fork

Joshua Jeremiah Summerfield, 40, and Sarah Belle Agnes, 25, both of Eucha, Okla.

Isaiah Blake Torres, 29, and Caroline Gabrielle Maria Gast, 31, both of Springdale

Jan. 18

Leo Steven Correa, 21, Springdale, and Lilyana Veada Delgado, 19, Pensacola, Fla.

Amon Kiprotich Kemboi, 26, and Erman Jepleting, 26, both of Fayetteville

Andrew Patrick Ogden, 26, and Audrey Kay Ross, 25, both of Springdale

Jan. 19

Trevor Isaac Clark, 22, and Katherine Shafu Kwasny, 22, both of Austin, Texas

Shaun Robert Foster, 30, and Kiera Camille Michailoff-Russell, 24, both of Fayetteville

Rhyan Ceallegh Oshane, 26, and Sarah Evelyn Johnson Rosenkrans, 27, both of Bloomington, Ind.

Michael Joe Overton, 76, and Peggy Sue Martin, 63, both of Springdale

Quinton James Steele, 30, Pittsburgh, Pa., and Calla Marie Paule, 25, Fayetteville