Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Jan. 10

Aldi Foods

3214 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Raw bacon stored over packages of fully cooked hot dogs.

Burger King

1730 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Employee preparing food was wearing a bracelet. Posted permit expired on Oct.31, 2021.

Family Shop

4772 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Chicken breast in the walk-in cooler without a date of expiration on the container.

Noncritical violations: No procedure is posted for cleanup of bodily fluid release events. Dry wiping cloths by microwave and on the floor of the walk-in cooler.

Flash Market

4765 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Bayer aspirin out of date 8/21. Medications shall be pulled from shelves when expired.

Noncritical violations: No signs for how to clean up bodily fluid release events. Tiles need replaced in both bathrooms. Black residue on the floor by the drain and ice machine. Permit has expired.

Guido's Pizza

4275 S. Thompson St., Suite C, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Certified food protection manager is not available at time of the inspection. A written procedures for a cleanup event is not available. Hand washing sinks lacks a hand washing sign or poster. Surface interior of ice machine and surfaces of shelves (walk-in cooler) are not clean.

Jason's Deli

745 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 114, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Written procedures is not available, only verbal instruction in case of bodily fluid cleanup procedures.

La Michocana Neveria

1102 S. Thompson St., Suite G, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Certified food protection manager is not available. No written cleanup procedures are available at time of the inspection. Panel in ceiling is cracked heavily (top table grill). Retail food permit expired 09/2021.

Sunrise Donuts

2576 W. Sunset Ave., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: Sausage rolls placed on a time as a control has the wrong time placed on the tray (discard time 9:30 a.m.).

Noncritical violations: No bodily fluid release event cleanup instructions were visible on site.

Tesoro Beach Family Restaurant and Bar

701-B S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Manager took the course and the test, but document is not available at time of the inspection. Written procedures for cleanup event is not available at time of the inspection. Facility using trash can container for storing a food product (curtido/ raw chopped vegetables).

Jan. 11

Alex's Taqueria

2323 B2 Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Walk-in-cooler several food items (cooked meat, salsas) do not have date marks.

Noncritical violations: Food protection manager certification is not available. Written cleanup procedures for special event is not available. Containers with medicine are stored in the same shelves with packaged food. Small refrigerator lacks a thermometer. Food employee lacks a hair protection. Surfaces of equipment has food debris, and surfaces of hood ventilation and filters has accumulation of grease. Retail food permit expired 02/28/2020.

Arby's

220 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit expired 11/2021.

Bocca Restaurant

2036 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two food employees lack hair restraints for their heads. One food employee is wearing a wristwatch. Outside garbage and waste oil receptacle lids are open. Retail food permit expired 12/31/2021.

Kum & Go

2388 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two packages of partially frozen precooked beef are thawing in the preparation sink. Outside waste receptacle lid is open.

La Huerta Bar & Grill

4901 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Individual has certified food protection manager, but document is not available at time of the inspection.

La Super Quesadilla Restaurant

408 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service. No signage for cleanup of bodily fluid release events. Pork is thawing in a bucket of water on the floor. The seals on the reach-in cooler are broken.

Natural State Smoothies

1772 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A box of uncooked chicken and cans of sliced fruit are stored on the floor of the walk-in refrigerator, and two open boxes of potato chips are stored on the floor in the food preparation area. One food employee lacks a hair restraint for his head. One food employee is wearing a wrist watch and two bracelets. One ceiling tile above the bulk ice maker is not installed. The roof appears to be leaking in two locations inside the building. Posted retail food permit expired 07/30/2021.

New Roads Nutrition

1830 S. Pleasant St., Suite C, Springdale

Critical violations: No signage is visible at the hand washing sinks.

Noncritical violations: A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluids release events.

Pizza Hut

1772 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluids release events cleanup.

Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe

95 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Raw beef is thawing at room temperature.

Thai E-San

2334 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Manager lacks food safety manager certification. Establishment lacks a written bodily fluids cleanup procedure. One food employee is wearing a finger ring that is not plain band. One storage shelf is lined with corrugated fiberboard in the walk-in refrigerator.

Jan. 12

Body Nutrition

515 Holcomb St., Springdale

Critical violations: Raw eggs are stored above packaged ready-to-eat food.

Noncritical violations: No signage or written procedures for cleanup of bodily fluids release events. Refrigerator lacks a thermometer. Current retail food permit is not posted.

Campos Family Bakery

404 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Different packaged food for customer self service (tres leches, flan, gelatina, bakery product) do not have a label.

Noncritical violations: Certified food protection manager is not available at time of the inspection. No signage or written procedures for cleanup of bodily fluids events. One cooler lack a thermometer (customer area). Lid of food bulk container is broken.

Circle K

2808 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Need a manager to have the food safety certification. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of bodily fluids or matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment.

Domino's

320 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two boxes of paper towels stored on the bathroom floor.

Harps Deli-Bakery

2894 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Fried chicken in the hot holding held at 110 degrees. Temperature control for safety foods shall be held hot at 135 degrees or above.

Noncritical violations: No sign of information on cleanup of bodily fluids release or matter events. Soda nozzles have a buildup of black residue.

Kum & Go

90 E. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of certified food protection manager. Drink with a lid and straw stored on the prep table. Employee with diamond ring preparing food. Box of cups stored on the floor in kitchen storage area.

Smoothie King

637 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 116, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employees lacks hair protection. Current retail food permit is not posted.

Spring Street Grill

103 Spring St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program is not available at time of the inspection. Food employees lack a hair protection.

Sushiboi Inc.

2894 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No sign of information for cleanup of bodily fluid release events.

Taco Bell

4322 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Two scoops on the clean rack that were dirty with food residue on the surface.

Noncritical violations: Information sheet is not posted on cleanup of bodily fluid discharge events.

Jan. 13

Eclectic Kitchen

1218 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing a wristwatch.

Formosa Chinese Restaurant

1998 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Person in charge lacks food safety manager certification through an accredited program. A service sink is not installed.

Gathering Place

4677 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: No chemicals showed on the test strip of the ware-washing machine. Hot holding unit holding sausages are holding at 110 degrees.

Noncritical violations: No sign of information for cleanup of bodily fluid release events.

K-Fash Restaurant

1220 N. Lindell Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Handwashing sink in food preparation area lacks employee handwashing notice posted.

Kum & Go

4451 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Chicken and sliced cheese on top of sandwich prep table kept at 47 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

La Michoacana Ice Cream Shop

2223 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: No hand soap was available at the hand-washing sink. The walk-in cooler had several food items not covered. Foods in the walk-in cooler lack a date when the food was made. No test strips were available for use.

Noncritical violations: No certified manager. No sign posted for procedures to clean up bodily fluid or matter events.

Leverett Lounge

737 N. Leverett Ave., Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Undercooked beef steak and eggs lack asterisks.

Noncritical violations: None

Los Bobos

404 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: The piping under the handwashing sink has come loose.

Noncritical violations: The ventilation hood system has a buildup of grease. No test strips. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service. No paper towels or soap at the handwashing sink. A large drain board with dirty dishes stacked on it over the handwashing sink. Meat in the freezer was uncovered. Bags of onions stored in a milk crate on the floor. Employee wearing bracelet while preparing food.

Papa John's Pizza

1108 1/2 W. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Whipped cream/cheese spread temping at 60 degrees.

Noncritical violations: A certified food protection manager is not available at time of the inspection. No signage or written procedures for cleanup of bodily fluid release events. Service sink fill hose is connected to faucet without a backflow prevention device installed. Retail food permit is not posted.

Pho Thanh Li

637 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 114, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No signage or written procedures for cleanup of bodily fluids events. Original bucket of soy sauce is used to store rice noodles in a plastic bag. It lacks repair handle of cooler and door rubber (glass door). Multiple surfaces throughout the kitchen have an accumulation of food residue and grease. Walk-in cooler, wall and shelves are not clean.

Subway

1680 N. College Ave., Suite 7, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One wire shelf for storing prepackaged peppers and pickles in back preparation area is lined with a sheet of corrugated fiberboard (to prevent possible food container damage).

U of A Retail SSC

470 N. Campus Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Hummus at 42 degrees in walk-in cooler.

Jan. 14

Mariscos Playa Azul

1301 E. Robinson Ave., Suite B7, Springdale

Critical violations: Original container of lemon juice is used to keep chlorine connected with the dish washing machine.

Noncritical violations: A food protection manager certification is not available at time of the inspection. No signage or written procedures for cleanup of bodily fluid release events.

Taqueria Mexico

1205 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Food employees are drinking from a cup without lid. The walk-in-cooler has several uncovered containers with food (fry beans, fish, salsas).

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available at time of the inspection. There is no verifiable documentation that employee has been informed about their responsibility to report health issues. No signage or written procedures for cleanup of bodily fluid release events. Equipment used to keep cold salsas and sodas does not have a thermometer. Surfaces of shelves of refrigerator and equipment used for sodas are not clean.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Jan. 10 -- Farmington High School, 12329 Arkansas 170 North, Farmington; Farmington Senior Activity Center, 340 W. Main St., Farmington

Jan. 12 -- Holcomb Elementary, 2900 N. Salem Road, Fayetteville; Tusker Nutrition, 1000 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

Jan. 13 -- Dunkin Donuts, 2894 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; U of A Starbucks SSC, 470 N. Campus Drive, Fayetteville