1 dead in Pope County fire, authorities say

One person died in a fire in rural Pope County on Friday, authorities said.

Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones said 69-year-old Harold Dean Hull of Dover died in a structure fire in the 1800 block of Pollard Cemetery Road. Deputies and rural fire departments responded to the fire call.

No other injuries were reported.

Investigators suspect no foul play at this time, Jones said.

The investigation is ongoing, Sgt. Rodney McNeese said.

Jones expressed condolences and prayers for Hull's family and friends.