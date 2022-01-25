Agriculture Hall induction postponed

The induction ceremony for the Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame has been postponed until March 25 because of the increase in coronavirus cases, the Arkansas Farm Bureau said.

It's the third postponement for the event, at the Embassy Suites hotel in Little Rock.

"We believe the three additional weeks will allow for this spike of covid-19 to subside, and hopefully allow everyone to be comfortable with attending the induction ceremony," said Butch Calhoun of Des Arc, chairman of the Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame board. "We want to give as many people as possible the opportunity to be there to honor this great class of inductees."

The inductees are retired Cooperative Extension Service Director Rick Cartwright of Fayetteville; long-time ag educator Joe Don Greenwood of Hermitage; the late Russell Roy Reynolds, director of the U.S. Forest Service Crossett Experimental Forest for 34 years; former Arkansas Farm Bureau President Randy Veach of Manila; Mark Waldrip of Moro, founder of Armor Seed Company, and Andrew Wargo III of Watson, farm manager for the 15,000-acre Baxter Land Company for more than 50 years.