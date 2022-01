Auburn No. 1 for first time

War Eagle is flying high over men's college basketball for the first time in history.

A barely ranked afterthought to begin the season, Auburn climbed past Gonzaga to No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday. The Tigers beat Kentucky over the weekend for their 15th consecutive win, then scooped up 45 of 61 first-place votes to become the nation's top-ranked team for the first time since the poll began with the 1948-49 season.

The Bulldogs dropped to No. 2 with 15 first-place votes. Arizona remained third and earned the other No. 1 vote.

"The No. 1 ranking matters because it's historical," Tigers Coach Bruce Pearl said Monday. "I'm very happy for Auburn. I'm very happy for my coaches and or players to have been been able to achieve that. That said, we got a lot of work to do."

This week alone, it includes a trip to Missouri tonight and a showdown with Oklahoma on Saturday.

The Tigers (18-1, 15-0 SEC) spent most of the 1999-2000 season ranked in the top 10, including one week at No. 2. They also spent a week at No. 2 late in the 1998-99 season and another week at No. 2 back in February 1959.

But being No. 1? That's a whole new experience. The Tigers are the fifth team to reach that spot this season, following two stints by the Bulldogs and runs by Duke, Purdue and defending national champion Baylor.

It's not new for Pearl, though. He led Tennessee to the No. 1 spot during the 2007-08 season.

"I don't know that I could draw differences between the other teams," he said. "What I can tell you I like more is how much they enjoy playing with each other, and how close they are off the court. Now, we haven't faced much adversity. Adversity reveals character, it doesn't just build it. So when we get some adversity and get some losses, then we'll see how all those friendships will be challenged. And how you can tap into them."

Baylor rebounded from consecutive losses while it was No. 1 to beat West Virginia and Oklahoma and climb one position to fourth in the latest poll. Big 12 rival Kansas is fifth.

The Boilermakers fell two spots to sixth after losing to Indiana early last week. They were followed by Houston and UCLA, deadlocked at No. 7, with Duke and Michigan State rounding out the top 10.

The Spartans, unranked to start the season, blew out then-No. 8 Wisconsin last week and have lost once since November.

"We got after it, and that's the way it had to be, and a lot of it falls on me, too," Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo said. "I think we got some things accomplished last week."

Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) and guard K.D. Johnson (0) celebrates after defeating Kentucky during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)



Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) prepares to block a shot by San Francisco guard Khalil Shabazz (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won 78-62. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)



Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa (25) shoots a three-point basket over California guard Joel Brown (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Berkeley, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)