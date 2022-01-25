Best selected as Rogers chief of police

ROGERS – Mayor Greg Hines has promoted Capt. Jonathan Best to become the Police Department's permanent chief, according to a city news release Tuesday.

Best has served as interim chief since former chief Hayes Minor retired April 30. A national search was conducted to fill the vacancy, according to the release.

Best, 46, has spent his entire law enforcement career with the Rogers police, starting in May 1997. He has worked in patrol, the crime suppression unit and narcotic investigations. After promotion to captain in 2015, he oversaw criminal investigations, training, evidence, hiring and recruiting, and the uniformed division, the release states.

He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and has been selected for numerous special assignments.

"I like where the department is at now," Best said. "I think it is headed in the right direction. We are on the right path. The culture that has been developed here is what is needed, and we have unbelievable community support."

Hines said Best, the 33rd chief in the department's history, brings a wealth of experience to the role.

"His multiple promotions at Rogers Police Department show his dedication to growth and hard work," Hines said. "He knows the department and the city of Rogers well, and I am excited to see him take the lead as chief of police."



