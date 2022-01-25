Carter out as UA assistant coach

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman has a second defensive assistant coach to replace, as cornerbacks coach Sam Carter will not be remaining on staff, sources with knowledge have told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

FootballScoop.com first reported on Monday that Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin was pursuing Carter for a position on his staff and other outlets confirmed the interest from Ole Miss.

Carter served two seasons on Coach Sam Pittman's staff working in the secondary with defensive coordinator Barry Odom.

A New Orleans native who played his prep ball in Houston and in college at TCU, Carter got his start in the coaching ranks as a defensive quality control assistant and analyst at Missouri from 2016-19 during Odom's four-year stint as head coach for the Tigers.

Arkansas has now had coaching changes on consecutive days, with Carter's departure following the firing of defensive line coach Jermial Ashley on Sunday.

Offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, who drew interest from the University of Miami, has agreed on a revised contract.

After posting a 9-4 record and an Outback Bowl win over Penn State, Pittman and the coaching staff are in line for raises.

Carter began his stint at Arkansas with a salary of $225,000 but that increased to $350,000 last summer after a productive season in the secondary and in recruiting.