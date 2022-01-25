Changes in map end run by Rice

Sederick C. Rice is suspending his run for a Ward 1 seat on the Pine Bluff City Council because redistricting has moved the boundary line, according to a news release.

"The passage of Ordinance number 6735 (Pine Bluff Ward Redistricting Plan) on Dec. 15, 2021, has led to recent changes to Ward map boundaries in the City of Pine Bluff causing my childhood home and residence to be moved from Ward 1 to Ward 4," Rice said. "While disappointed that I will no longer be a Ward 1 resident and not able to run for a City Council position in Ward 1, where I grew up and currently live, I understand the impact of declining populations on ward boundaries and voting districts in cities, due to the 2020 Census."

Rice said he would return the campaign donations he has received and will not seek a seat in Ward 4.

"I want to thank my supporters, family, and friends who believed in the 'Together We Can' campaign and remain committed to helping Pine Bluff transform into the best version of itself, through my first love Education," he said. "May God Bless the Citizens of Pine Bluff! May God Bless the City of Pine Bluff!"