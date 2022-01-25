COLUMNIST: Whether Republicans like it or not, private companies aren't obliged to spread lies

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch

The right-wing cable channel One America News is among the worst purveyors of disinformation today, spewing a steady stream of lies regarding the pandemic, election integrity and other issues. But OAN's pipeline for its toxic product just got narrower.

DirecTV's recent announcement that it will soon stop carrying the channel has riled some congressional Republicans, but in fact it's solidly grounded in a principle that conservatives claim to cherish: Let the market decide.

OAN goes out to America via several carriers, but DirecTV is by far its most important.

DirecTV announced without fanfare that it won't renew its contract with One America News when it expires later this year. The carrier said only that it made the decision after "a routine internal review."

As a private business, it's not obligated to say even that much.

It's encouraging to see that corporate America--at least some of it--recognizes that it's bad for business as well.