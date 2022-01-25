Marriage Licenses

William Duncanson, 32, and Darryonna Armstrong, 25, both of Little Rock.

David Ramsey, 36, and Jessica Brumley, 33, both of Sherwood.

Tracy Cottrell, 45, and Laresha Dillahunty, 40, both of Sherwood.

Megan Traffanstedt, 32, and Gordon Davidson, 52, both of Cabot.

Geoffrey Ilgenfritz, 34, of Sherwood and Amanda Wilkins, 30, of Lonoke.

Phim Riggs, 30, and Crystal Atkinson, 33, both of North Little Rock.

Nicholas Pugh, 24, and Rachel Steele, 21, both of Cabot.

Keyshaun Allen, 25, and Alaysia Canady, 23, both of Sherwood.

Juan Pacheco, 26, and Jannett Garrido, 25, both of Sherwood.

Cedrick Elliott, 29, and Allison Smith, 29, both of Sherwood.

Robert Harris, 57, and Kimberly Shaw, 50, both of Little Rock.

Kaeron Washington, 31, and Amber Smith, 34, both of Little Rock.

Camara Young, 30, and Olivia Webb, 31, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-182. Robert Fuller Jr. v. Carol Rowe.

22-184. Kimberly Bridges v. Anthony Bridges.

22-185. Gustavo Morales Garcia v. Merced Soto.

22-189. Christopher Green v. Beth Green.

22-190. James Smith v. Summer Smith.

22-192. Norman Springs v. Keijuana Springs.

22-195. Jhony Uc-Chi v. Maria Martinez.

GRANTED

20-1649. Sonya Green v. Doyle Green.

20-2500. Wendy Kelley v. David Kelley.

21-3590. Laura Burkett v. Don Burkett Jr.