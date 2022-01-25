Forums set on recommendations to close, consolidate or re-purpose some Little Rock schools due to declining enrollment

The Little Rock School District is hosting online and in-person public forums regarding proposals to close, consolidate or re-purpose campuses to “right-size” the district to its enrollment.

The public is invited to participate and provide comments at the sessions, where data will be shared on the current status of the district and the recommendations that will be presented to the Little Rock School Board.

At issue is declining enrollment at some schools or parts of the district since 2016.

Public input is being sought at the forums to improve recommendations.

The meetings and focus for each meeting are:

• Wednesday: An online forum from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on plans to possibly combine Booker and Carver elementaries.

• Feb. 1: An online forum from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on possibly closing Baseline and Meadowcliff elementary campuses and reassigning pupils to other district schools.

• Feb 3: An online forum from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on plans to make Western Hills a pre-kindergarten center and home to the district’s Ignite Virtual Academy.

• Feb. 8: An in-person forum at Little Rock Southwest High on the proposals.

• Feb 10: School Board work session on the proposals.

All sessions will be available for viewing on the district’s YouTube page: www.lrsdlive.com.