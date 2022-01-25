Friend's push leads sophomore to visit





Highly regarded sophomore defensive end Kavion Henderson has visited several schools but his trip to the University of Arkansas on Saturday stood out among them all.

"That's the best visit I've been on yet," Henderson said. "I've been on a lot of visits. Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, Florida State, Georgia Tech, and Georgia."

Henderson, 6-3, 242 pounds, of Leeds, Ala., made the trip to Arkansas with Razorback junior cornerback commitment Dallas Young and his parents because of the urging of Young.

"I came down there for a reason, I just wanted to check out the facilities and see what made Dallas commit because I know he has a lot of other schools [pursuing him]," said Henderson, who has been friends with Young since the seventh grade. "So I wanted to see what it was like. He told me what it was like and it was 100% true."

Coach Sam Pittman and his staff hosted numerous recruits for the second Prospect Day this month. In addition to touring the facilities, the Jerry and Gene Jones Academic Center and interacting with the coaches, prospects also attended the Hogs' basketball victory over Texas A&M at Walton Arena.

"The atmosphere of Arkansas, their fans are great," Henderson said. "I really like the academics because I'm going for graphic design."

Henderson had scholarship offers from Georgia, Oregon, Tennessee, Michigan, Michigan State, Louisville, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Central Florida and Coastal Carolina prior to his visit to Arkansas. He added an offer from the Hogs during a meeting with Pittman, who also had Young and his parents in his office.

"Coach Pittman has energy about him, he's a nice guy.," said Henderson, who received an offer from Arizona State on Sunday. "In talking to him, he's very funny. It was a great talk. Coach Pittman just keeping it real."

Young was also able to help convince highly recruited junior offensive lineman Koby Keenum, 6-4, 300, of Florence (Ala.) Mars Hill Bible School to visit Fayetteville on Saturday.

"Dallas is a doing a great job of recruiting I want to give him big props on that for bringing me down there and seeing what it was like," said Henderson, who plans to visit Georgia this weekend. "He told me it was going to be amazing and it was amazing."

Young, 6-1, 185, of Gardendale, Ala., had offers from Georgia, Florida State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Penn State, Colorado, West Virginia and others before choosing the Hogs.

He said he talks up Pittman and his staff to other prospects.

"I tell them that they are real with you, they love you, also the people love you," Young said. "You will be playing with a coach that knows his stuff, also a program that is on the rise. Also just experience something new in life and get out the state. It's just the Razorbacks. Nothing else, no other teams."

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Henderson a 3-star plus prospect at this early stage.

Henderson said the Razorbacks fans on Twitter and at the basketball game impressed him.

"The fans are great," Henderson said. "The way they showed love on Twitter and when I walked into the basketball game."

Young told Henderson he plans to return to Fayetteville soon and Henderson was quick to reply.

"I said, 'Oh yeah, I'm coming." Henderson said.

E-mail Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansaqsonline.com





Kavion Henderson highlights

arkansasonline.com/125henderson/







