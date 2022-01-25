



Happy birthday (Jan. 25): In the adventurous journey of self-discovery ahead, you'll pass through many phases to find what's best for you. Small investments, trial runs, rentals and the like allow you to experiment before you're too far into a commitment. Then, suddenly, you'll know what to go for with all your might, and you'll go all in for the victory.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The honors and awards you've earned will provide a shortcut if you dare to draw a little attention to them. People will like the success story and they won't make you work so hard to prove yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Every journey has a point of no return — a marker from which it's easier to move forward than turn back. Your heart will sense the point of no return much better than the map does.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Do it once and it's an action; thrice makes it a tendency. Do it a hundred times and it's a habit; a thousand times and it's in your personality. You want that golden characteristic to be your own. Repetition is the way.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Your mind is going in poetic directions. Everything seems like a symbol. The meaning you're after is not always deeper or heavier; sometimes it's the opposite. Things mean less. Your heart gets lighter.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Before the day is through, you'll have been helped by hundreds of great machines. For what can be fulfilled without the use of a machine, you'll find benefit in doing it the old-school, natural way.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your defenses will be triggered. What exactly made you feel the need for self-protection? Understanding this information is key to further development. These are the challenges that make you mighty.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): "More done, less said" is the motto of progress. With self-control and forethought, you'll cut your verbiage down to a minimum. With keen social tactics, you'll cut theirs down, too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): It's hard to predict your best method for gaining self-control. It can be as straightforward as telling yourself what to do and then doing it, or as complicated as putting together a marching band of cats.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You make a habit of celebrating people, which is why you're so good at it. You'll get the slightest hint that there's something to celebrate, then you'll be on the job.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Before you risk rejection, do some research. Find out what it typically takes to get to "yes." Sure, atypical things often work, but you'll do well to get a little more information on the matter.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You're ready to take the next step, though if you plan on taking it with someone else, you'll need to give them a few beats to catch up. Keep in mind, it's easier to follow someone who is not too far ahead.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You may not see the big picture clearly right now, but magic is coming together that you wouldn't have planned. Just fulfill the obligations of the moment. Later, they'll link together in wondrous ways.

MERCURY'S HAT TRICK

What we see is never all that is. Magic shows are built on this premise, and so is drama, branding, dating and so much more of daily life. We thrive on discovery! As Mercury backs into Capricorn, stay curious and practical. Keep looking for the answers that lie out of the frame, behind the scenes, enshrouded in smoke, reflected in mirrors.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “My birthday is (1/26/1974), his (2/16/1976) — will this ever work out? Or should I just give up and move on? He says he cares but it doesn’t feel like it for some reason.”

A: You are an Aquarius with Mercury, Venus and Jupiter also in Aquarius. You are terrific at friendship and so keenly aware of social nuances and niceties, which is why you pick up on your Aquarian man’s indifference. What is so interesting is that you have much in common. You both have natal sun and Mercury in Aquarius. There is a clear line of communication between you. You really do get him. Your love planet, Venus, in Aquarius tells me that you could hang on a really long time with the special friendship you have, quietly pining for more. Considering his Venus in Capricorn, I think it’s usually his work and his ambitions in life that keep him from moving forward with love. It’s really not you; it’s just that he’s not ready for a heavy commitment. Moving on will be excellent for your relationship and for your heart. Chances are, as soon as you do, he’ll come chasing after you.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Singer, songwriter, record producer and occasional actress Alicia Keys was born when the sun, Mercury and Mars were all in Aquarius. This configuration aligns intention, communication systems and passion into one melodic arrow shot from her heart straight into the listener’s. Natal moon, Jupiter, Saturn and Pluto are all in Libra, the sign of harmony.



