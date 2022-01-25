James Webb telescope reaches destination in space

After traveling nearly 1 million miles, the James Webb Space Telescope arrived at its new home Monday.

The spacecraft's arrival checks off another tricky step as scientists on Earth prepare to spend at least a decade using the observatory to study distant light from the beginning of time.

The telescope launched to space Dec. 25, but the $10 billion telescope still needed to power through the first leg of its setup phase.

Earlier this month, the observatory unfurled its heat shield and deployed its mirrors and other instruments with few surprises -- a remarkable feat given the telescope's novel design and engineering complexity.

Around 1:05 p.m. Monday, engineers confirmed that the James Webb Space Telescope reached its final destination.

The telescope arrived at a location beyond the moon after a final, five-minute firing of the spacecraft's thrusters, sweeping itself into a small pocket of stability where the gravitational forces of the sun and Earth commingle.

From this outpost, the second Lagrange Point, the Webb telescope will be dragged around the sun alongside Earth for years to keep a steady eye on outer space without spending much fuel to maintain its position.

"We're one step closer to uncovering the mysteries of the universe," said Bill Nelson, administrator of NASA. "And I can't wait to see Webb's first new views of the universe this summer!"

The Webb telescope, named after a former NASA administrator who oversaw the formative years of the Apollo program, is seven times more sensitive than the nearly 32-year-old Hubble Space Telescope and three times its size. The Webb is designed to see further into the past than its celebrated predecessor in order to study the first stars and galaxies that twinkled alive in the dawn of time, 13.7 billion years ago.

For the next three months, engineers will watch as algorithms help fine-tune the position of the Webb's mirror segments, correcting any misalignments -- as accurately as one-10,000th of a hair follicle -- to allow the 18 hexagonal pieces in its array to function as a single mirror.

Engineers must then calibrate the Webb's scientific instruments, test its ability to lock onto known objects and track moving targets before astronomers can use the telescope for science operations beginning this summer.