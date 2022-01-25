Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT

Jayhawks hold on in double OT

by The Associated Press | Today at 2:34 a.m.
Kansas guard Remy Martin (11) attempts to score against Texas Tech guard Clarence Nadolny (3) and forward Bryson Williams (11) as Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot (44) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Jayhawks hold on in double OT

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Ochai Agbaji scored a career-high 37 points to help No. 5 Kansas avenge its only conference loss of the season with a 94-91 double overtime victory over No. 13 Texas Tech on Monday night.

Agbaji outdueled Bryson Williams, who poured in 33 points for Tech. Agbaji, the reigning co-Big 12 player of the week, had seven of Kansas' eight made three-pointers. He had 24 points in the second half and two overtimes.

Kansas led by one in the second overtime when Williams banked in a three-pointer. KJ Adams tipped in a miss to tie the game at 91-91 with 1:39 left. Jalen Wilson gave the Jayhawks (17-2, 6-1 Big 12) the lead, hitting the second of two free throws 21 seconds later.

After both teams went scoreless over the next 50 seconds, Christian Braun hit two free throws with 10.1 seconds remaining to make it a 94-91. Terrence Shannon missed a three-pointer that would have tied it a few seconds later.

Braun added 15 points for Kansas, which also got 13 from David McCormack.

Texas Tech (15-3, 5-3) got 17 points from Kevin Obanor and 15 for Davion Warren.

Agbaji and Williams carried their teams early in the second half. Williams had 11 second-half points by the second media timeout. After Texas Tech trimmed the deficit to three points, Kansas went on an 8-0 run to grab its first double-digit lead of the game.

After Kansas grabbed its biggest lead of the game at 70-58, Texas Tech scored the next six points to start a 17-5 run to close regulation. Trailing 75-73, Terrence Shannon hit two free throws to tie the game with 12.8 seconds left. Agbaji's three-pointer at the regulation buzzer caromed off.

-- The Associated Press

  photo  Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot (44) scores against Texas Tech forward Kevin Obanor (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
  
  photo  Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) passes off the ball as Texas Tech guard Clarence Nadolny (3) pressures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
  
  photo  Texas Tech forward Marcus Santos-Silva (14) and Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) go after the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
  
  photo  Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) scores a three-point shot over Texas Tech forward Daniel Batcho (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
  

Print Headline: Jayhawks hold on in double OT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT