Jayhawks hold on in double OT

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Ochai Agbaji scored a career-high 37 points to help No. 5 Kansas avenge its only conference loss of the season with a 94-91 double overtime victory over No. 13 Texas Tech on Monday night.

Agbaji outdueled Bryson Williams, who poured in 33 points for Tech. Agbaji, the reigning co-Big 12 player of the week, had seven of Kansas' eight made three-pointers. He had 24 points in the second half and two overtimes.

Kansas led by one in the second overtime when Williams banked in a three-pointer. KJ Adams tipped in a miss to tie the game at 91-91 with 1:39 left. Jalen Wilson gave the Jayhawks (17-2, 6-1 Big 12) the lead, hitting the second of two free throws 21 seconds later.

After both teams went scoreless over the next 50 seconds, Christian Braun hit two free throws with 10.1 seconds remaining to make it a 94-91. Terrence Shannon missed a three-pointer that would have tied it a few seconds later.

Braun added 15 points for Kansas, which also got 13 from David McCormack.

Texas Tech (15-3, 5-3) got 17 points from Kevin Obanor and 15 for Davion Warren.

Agbaji and Williams carried their teams early in the second half. Williams had 11 second-half points by the second media timeout. After Texas Tech trimmed the deficit to three points, Kansas went on an 8-0 run to grab its first double-digit lead of the game.

After Kansas grabbed its biggest lead of the game at 70-58, Texas Tech scored the next six points to start a 17-5 run to close regulation. Trailing 75-73, Terrence Shannon hit two free throws to tie the game with 12.8 seconds left. Agbaji's three-pointer at the regulation buzzer caromed off.

-- The Associated Press

Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot (44) scores against Texas Tech forward Kevin Obanor (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)



Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) passes off the ball as Texas Tech guard Clarence Nadolny (3) pressures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)



Texas Tech forward Marcus Santos-Silva (14) and Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) go after the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

