Junta declares control of Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso -- More than a dozen rebel soldiers declared Monday on state television that a military junta had seized control of Burkina Faso after detaining the democratically elected president following a day of gunbattles in the capital of the West African country.

The military coup was the third of its kind in the region in the last 18 months.

Capt. Sidsore Kaber Ouedraogo said the Patriotic Movement for Safeguarding and Restoration "has decided to assume its responsibilities before history." The soldiers put an end to Kabore's presidency because of the deteriorating security situation and the president's inability to manage the crisis, he said.

It was not immediately known where President Roch Marc Christian Kabore was. The junta spokesman said only that the coup had taken place "without any physical violence against those arrested, who are being held in a safe place, with respect for their dignity."

A rebel soldier, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of situation, told The Associated Press that Kabore had submitted his resignation.

The new military regime said it had suspended Burkina Faso's constitution and dissolved the National Assembly. The country's borders were closed and a curfew was in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ouedraogo said that the country's new leaders would work to establish a calendar "acceptable to everyone" for holding new elections without giving further details.

After the televised announcement, crowds took to the streets, cheering and honking car horns in support of the takeover. People hoped that the coup would ease the devastation they have endured since jihadist violence spread across the country.

"This is an opportunity for Burkina Faso to regain its integrity. The previous regime sunk us. People are dying daily. Soldiers are dying. There are thousands of displaced," said Manuel Sip, a protester in downtown Ouagadougou. The army should have acted faster in ousting the president, he said.

After the overthrow of Blaise Compaore in 2014, several people told the AP they just wanted to live in peace.

The announcement read aloud on state broadcaster RTB was signed by the country's apparent new military leader, Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on coup leaders to lay down their arms.

He reiterated the U.N.'s "full commitment to the preservation of the constitutional order" in Burkina Faso and support for the people in their efforts "to find solutions to the multifaceted challenges facing the country," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Guterres said the military takeover was part of "an epidemic of coups around the world and in that region."

In a statement, Kabore's political party accused the mutinous soldiers of trying to assassinate the president and another government minister and said the presidential palace in Ouagadougou remained surrounded by "heavily armed and hooded men."

The coup "is a signal of frustration and exasperation on the heels of a growing struggle to stem the threat of militants, cope with the degraded security structure, and an attempt to restore faith in the institution of the military," said Laith Alkhouri, CEO of Intelonyx Intelligence Advisory, which provides intelligence analysis.

Gunfire broke out early Sunday when soldiers took control of a major military barracks in the capital.

In response, civilians rallied in a show of support for the rebellion but were dispersed by security forces firing tear gas. On Monday, groups of people celebrated again in the streets of the capital after reports of Kabore's capture.

Information for this article was contributed by Krista Larson,Carley Petesch and Edith M. Lederer of The Associated Press.