Kurd forces close in on Syria prison wing

BEIRUT -- U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters deployed inside a prison in northeast Syria on Monday, closing in on the facility's last wing controlled by militants for days, the force and a war monitor said.

The raid follows the surrender of hundreds of Islamic State fighters and aims to end one of the most brazen attacks by the group in years.

Forces took over buildings near the prison's northern wing, said Farhad Shami, a spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. That's where dozens of Islamic State militants have been holed up since Thursday.

Shami said Syrian Democratic Forces forces advanced after about 300 ISIS militants surrendered early Monday.

Over a dozen Kurdish fighters and more than 100 militants have been killed in clashes since the assault began, according to the Kurdish-led force. The number of fugitives remain unclear.

Journalists at the scene said Kurdish officials asked them to step away from the vicinity of the prison earlier Monday, apparently in anticipation of a military operation.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported a buildup of Kurdish forces backed by U.S. armored vehicles around the prison.

Witnesses in the city of Hassakeh, where the prison is located, said buses arrived at the prison apparently to transport militants who had turned themselves in to another location.

By Monday evening, more than 96 hours after the initial assault, clashes resumed between the Syrian Democratic Forces and accompanying forces and militants still holed up in the prison wing, said Siamand Ali, another spokesman for the Kurdish fighters.

The Kurdish-led administration had announced a weeklong curfew in Hassakeh starting Monday. The International Committee of the Red Cross said tens of thousands of people fled their homes in the city seeking safety and were in need of shelter, food and health services during the harsh winter season.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said about 45,000 people have reportedly been displaced from their homes as a result of the attack on the prison, but about 750 taking refuge in two temporary shelters.

On Sunday, Shami said the militants were using hundreds of minors detained in the prison as human shields. More than 3,000 suspected ISIS militants, including over 600 minors, are held in Gweiran, the largest of a dozen detention facilities in Syria housing militants.

Letta Tayler, associate crisis and conflict director at Human Rights Watch, said one foreign boy in an audio message described "a lot of people dead, a lot of people injured." Tayler said the boy was speaking from the kitchen where he described coming under fire.

It was not clear if the boys, who are normally held in separate wings, were brought to the kitchen after the assault began.

Rami Abdurrahman, the head of the Observatory, said scores of minors, some as young as 15, had been moved to another prison facility to the south soon after the assault began.

