Rewarding resisters

Fayetteville City Council, I would like to apply for $100 for having been fully vaccinated long before January 2022 and thus having helped save the city/county/country that and much more in hospitalization and sick-leave expenses. And you know, to have not taken a bed or health-care worker away from patients who have no choice. Please see attached my vaccination card and proof of residency.

Oh wait. Sorry. It seems I misunderstood. You are actually rewarding those who did not make an effort during the last 12 months and therefore have cost society dearly. And to think that some people say Arkansas is backwards!

LAURA GOLBUFF

Fayetteville

Start with education

I believe the abortion question will not be answered in the political arena, nor the judicial system. It can only be answered in education.

My first experience with abortion was as a high school teacher. I learned that one of our students had an abortion so she could play basketball that spring. Abortion is not just another form of birth control. As a science teacher, I know that life begins at conception. While the courts have never ruled on this, it is a well-established fact that when the male sperm cell enters the female egg cell, a living embryo is produced. It begins its growth for the next nine months. It does not start at birth.

In a recent interview, Bishop Michael Curry, the head of the Episcopal Church in America, made a profound statement, ''All throughout history God has made a miracle out of a mess." We need to provide an educational basis for all in the process of life.

WILLIAM R. CRANFORD

Little Rock

Back law and order

I keep hearing that someone was arrested six or eight times, which should never happen. In Texas they have a law regarding habitual or repeat offenders. From what I see on television or read in the paper, some crooks have been arrested over and over several times. Maybe we need to consider a habitual law.

I also feel if someone assaults or harms an on-duty police officer, the penalty should be life in prison or death being the only choices, and no parole. It's obvious, if someone would assault an armed police officer, that they wouldn't think twice about assaulting me or you. We need district attorneys who are not afraid to go for the maximum penalty every time. However, we first need to pass some new laws with teeth in them that show we support real law and order.

ROBERT MAYNARD

Hot Springs

Past time to grow up

I've noticed throughout my whole life that a lot of Americans blame their president for every single thing that goes wrong--or right--during a presidential term. What a close-minded view some folks have. The president does not and cannot control every little thing by himself. There are three branches of government, each of which have some pull in making plans for us to have better lives: executive, legislative, and judicial. Think of White House staff, Cabinet members, Supreme Court judges, and the special committees that all have influence.

A president presents ideas and has goals. If his goals for our country are not met even though he presents them over and over, is it his fault? Not really. If something is not working, can he change his mind a bit? Of course! The best-laid plans have to be approved by many men and women. So saying that POTUS is not doing what he said he would do does not mean that he is a liar. Not at all. In our own lives we will have good ideas that may involve a lot of people, but it takes all of those people to carry it out. So please stop blaming the president when you should put the blame elsewhere.

Are you listening, U.S. senators and representatives from Arkansas? Sometimes I'm embarrassed and ashamed of some of you for your words to the press--spoken and written. It's not nice to badmouth a person who cares about people and has good ideas. You should support him and work hard to get bills passed that we, the public, need in our lives, or else you should not run for office. What are you getting paid for, anyway? We who are sane, caring, work hard, and don't cheat on our taxes are waiting for you to grow up. "Compromise" is the keyword for making a contract so that each party will have some of what they want. That's the way we must handle most ideas in our lives, and you can do it in Washington, D.C. We're tired of waiting on you, and tired of feeling like we have to be your mothers.

CAROL ANN BONE

North Little Rock

Regulate funds' use

In Sunday's Democrat-Gazette, there was an article about inappropriate use of federal covid-relief funds in Florida to build a golf course. I'm sure they aren't the only ones.

Was there no reporting back required from states as to the use of these U.S. taxpayer funds? Reminds me of misuse of Medicaid/disability funds. If large sums of taxpayer money are to be doled out for federal to state programs, should there not be strict regulation to ensure our money isn't being squandered?

MICHELLE SNYDER

Maumelle