Network supplying food items in schools

Today at 3:08 a.m.
Jacqueline Ross, left, director of the Delta Network Inc., presents weekend backpack foods to Katherine Reynolds, counselor at 34th Avenue Elementary School. (Special to The Commercial)

The Delta Regional Community Services Outreach Network Inc. and its Delta Network Foodbank received a grant through Tyson Foods to provide students with weekend backpacks of food for the 2021-22 school year.

The packs contain non-perishable food with two servings for the weekend and are distributed weekly, according to a news release.

The following school counselors administer the program at these participating schools:

Tina Dulaney -- L.L. Owen Elementary School in Watson Chapel School District.

Lashonda Crater -- Coleman Intermediate School in Watson Chapel School District.

Bernie Roberts -- Broadmoor Elementary School in Pine Bluff School District.

Katherine Reynolds -- 34th Avenue Elementary School in Pine Bluff School District.

Amanda Johnson -- Flex and Focus Academies.

