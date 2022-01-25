Network supplying food items in schools

The Delta Regional Community Services Outreach Network Inc. and its Delta Network Foodbank received a grant through Tyson Foods to provide students with weekend backpacks of food for the 2021-22 school year.
The packs contain non-perishable food with two servings for the weekend and are distributed weekly, according to a news release.
The following school counselors administer the program at these participating schools:
Tina Dulaney -- L.L. Owen Elementary School in Watson Chapel School District.
Lashonda Crater -- Coleman Intermediate School in Watson Chapel School District.
Bernie Roberts -- Broadmoor Elementary School in Pine Bluff School District.
Katherine Reynolds -- 34th Avenue Elementary School in Pine Bluff School District.
Amanda Johnson -- Flex and Focus Academies.