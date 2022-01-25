Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Leslie Franklin, 40, of 813 N. Pleasant St., Apt. F, in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with forgery. Franklin was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Springdale

• Jeremy Dodson, 42, of 30 Cooper Farm Road in Centerton, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dodson was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.