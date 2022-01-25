SOCCER

Cameroon stampede kills 6

Cameroon's progress at the African Cup of Nations was overshadowed by a stampede outside the stadium that killed at least six people during the host nation's victory over Comoros on Monday. The crush happened as crowds struggled to get access to Olembe Stadium in the capital of Yaounde as Cameroon beat Comoros 2-1 to reach the quarterfinals. Details of the tragedy outside the stadium were only confirmed after the game. Officials at the nearby Messassi hospital said they had received at least 40 injured people from the stampede. "Some of the injured are in desperate condition," said Olinga Prudence, a nurse. "We will have to evacuate them to a specialized hospital." Cameroon is hosting Africa's flagship football tournament for the first time in 50 years.

FOOTBALL

Panthers tab McAdoo as OC

The Carolina Panthers agreed to terms with former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo to become their next offensive coordinator on Monday. The Associated Press reported last week that the team has settled on McAdoo to replace Joe Brady, who was fired late in the regular season with the offense struggling to produce points. McAdoo has 15 years of NFL coaching experience, including two seasons (2016-17) as the Giants head coach. He previously worked as the Giants offensive coordinator alongside Eli Manning and as the Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach with Aaron Rodgers. The Giants passing offense finished in the top 10 in the league in its two seasons with McAdoo as coordinator. McAdoo spent this past season with the Dallas Cowboys working as a consultant. Panthers Coach Matt Rhule, who is 10-23 in two seasons in Carolina, and McAdoo have both worked with former Giants coach Tom Coughlin in the past. The 44-year-old McAdoo becomes the first assistant coach Rhule has hired to his staff with NFL head coaching experience. McAdoo replaces Brady, who was considered a rising star in the coaching ranks when arrived in Carolina after helping LSU win a national championship as the Tigers' passing game coordinator. But Brady's lack of experience at the NFL level proved costly, and he and Rhule often didn't see eye to eye with their offensive philosophies.

Billick hired by Arizona State

Arizona State has hired former Baltimore Ravens coach Brian Billick as an offensive analyst and adviser to coach Herm Edwards. "I have known Brian since the 1980s and he is a person whom I completely trust," Edwards said in a statement on Monday. "He has built one of the finest reputations the NFL has ever known, serving as a head coach, an assistant coach and as a respected television analyst. Brian has one of the brightest offensive minds in football today and that is especially why I hired him. He will serve as a valuable resource to our entire coaching staff, but specifically to our offensive staff." Billick won the Super Bowl with the Ravens in 2001 and led them to three other playoff appearances in nine seasons. He went 80-64 before being fired in 2007. He has spent the past 12 years providing commentary and draft analysis for Fox and NFL Network. He last coached in college at Stanford in 1991. Billick joins a staff that includes two other former NFL head coaches: Edwards and special assistant to the head coach Marvin Lewis.

Daboll to get second interview

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is getting a second interview for the vacant New York Giants head coaching job before some candidates have gotten a chance for a first meeting. The Giants confirmed on Monday that Daboll will meet with co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch and new General Manager Joe Schoen on today at the team's headquarters in the Meadowlands sports complex. Daboll was first interviewed on a video call on Friday, hours after Schoen, the former Bills assistant general manager, was hired to replace the retired Dave Gettleman. The Bills have won the past two AFC East titles behind the play of quarterback Josh Allen and Daboll's high-powered offense. They have had the misfortune to run into Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs the past two postseasons, dropping a 42-36 overtime decision Sunday in the divisional round. They lost the AFC title game 38-24 last season. Schoen and ownership also interviewed Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo over the weekend. Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was scheduled to be interviewed Monday for the job that opened when Joe Judge was fired on Jan. 11 after a 4-13 season, and a 10-23 overall record.

HOCKEY

Flyers' Yandle ties record

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle tied retired center Doug Jarvis on Monday night for the NHL record of 964 consecutive games played. The 35-year-old Yandle started his streak March 26, 2009, with Phoenix, and he has played 1,074 games with the Coyotes, New York Rangers and Florida Panthers. A three-time All-Star, Yandle is in his first season with the Flyers and set the mark when he hit the ice early in the Flyers' 3-1 loss to Dallas. He waved to the crowd from the bench when his milestone was acknowledged on the big screen. "It wasn't really something I expected. I just kind of never really thought about it," he said. "I saw the guys standing for me, cheering. All the fans. It definitely meant a lot." Jarvis played 964 straight games over his entire career from Oct. 8, 1975, to Oct. 10, 1987, with Montreal, Washington and Hartford. He never played a game outside the streak. Yandle can become the NHL Iron Man on the road tonight against the New York Islanders. Jarvis, a senior adviser for the Vancouver Canucks, said Monday he planned to call Yandle and congratulate him on the streak.

Cameroon's Vincent Aboubakar, left, celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the African Cup of Nations 2022 round of 16 soccer match between Cameroon and Comoros at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)



Gambia's Musa Barrow celebrates with teammates after scoring during the African Cup of Nations 2022 round of 16 match between Guinea and Gambia at Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam, Cameroon, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)



Guinea's Momodou Pa Konate, right, is challenged by Gambia's Dawda Ngum during the African Cup of Nations 2022 round of 16 match between Guinea and Gambia, at the Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam, Cameroon, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)



Guinea supporters before the African Cup of Nations 2022 round of 16 match between Guinea and Gambia at Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam, Cameroon, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)



Gambia's Musa Barrow celebrates with teammates after scoring during the African Cup of Nations 2022 round of 16 match between Guinea and Gambia at Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam, Cameroon, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)



Gambia supporters before the African Cup of Nations 2022 round of 16 match between Guinea and Gambia at Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam, Cameroon, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)



Gambia supporters before the African Cup of Nations 2022 round of 16 match between Guinea and Gambia at Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam, Cameroon, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)



Comoros' Youssouf M'Changama, center, with teammates celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the African Cup of Nations 2022 round of 16 soccer match between Cameroon and Comoros at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

