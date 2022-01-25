100 years ago

Jan. 25, 1922

TEXARKANA -- Tom Smith of Dekalb was brought here and placed in a hospital yesterday afternoon suffering from injuries received when a stick of dynamite exploded in a tent in which he was sleeping. Smith has been exhibiting a six-legged calf in a tent. He said that several young men, under the influence of liquor, demanded to see the calf free of charge but were denied admission. This enraged the young men, it is said, and they began swearing vengeance.

50 years ago

Jan. 25, 1972

• About 600 Southwestern Bell Telephone Company customers in the Sylvan Hills and Sherwood areas were without telephone service Sunday because someone shot at least 29 bullets into a cable. Some of the bullets were found lodged in the six-inch lead sleeve where two cables were joined. The company is offering a $100 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the vandal.

25 years ago

Jan. 25, 1997

• North Little Rock police arrested five Phoenix residents Thursday in what officers called a scheme to smuggle marijuana to Atlanta and New York. The five, four men and one woman, were arrested after an anonymous tip led officers to a blue Toyota parked on the back lot at 1 Gray Road, police said. Inside the Toyota, officers and narcotics investigators found 125 pounds of marijuana, police said. ... Investigation by North Little Rock narcotics detectives and agents from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration indicated the five were part of a "major marijuana distribution pipeline" to Atlanta and New York, police said. Drug Enforcement Administration officials in Phoenix used information from the five arrests to arrest three people there and seize marijuana, methamphetamine and cash, police said.

10 years ago

Jan. 25, 2012

• A Morrilton priest accused of attempting to smuggle tobacco into a state prison in Lincoln County pleaded no contest last week to a felony charge and was sentenced to two years of probation, a prosecutor said Tuesday. Rev. Charles Thessing, 51, and the pastor of Sacred Heart Church in Morrilton, was also fined $500 and ordered to pay $950 in court costs and fees after entering the plea Thursday, under an agreement with prosecutors, to one count of introducing a prohibited article into a correctional facility, Kyle Hunter, prosecuting attorney for Jefferson and Lincoln counties, said. ... Prison officials have said guards found a 1-gallon plastic bag of tobacco on Thessing during a routine pat-down search at the entrance to the Varner Supermax Unit on March 23. Thessing was attempting to visit a death-row inmate, prison officials have said. The tobacco was found taped to his skin and tucked under his waistband, officials said. Tobacco has been banned from state prisons since 2000.