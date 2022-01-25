This wouldn't be an NFL post-season if there weren't some controversy.

Buffalo Bills fans are the latest to be upset with NFL rules concerning overtime. Over the weekend, the Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs went to overtime in their playoff game (win or go home) and the Chiefs won the coin toss.

Then the Chiefs marched down the field, scored a touchdown, and everybody went to their locker rooms. Josh Allen, the quarterback of the Bills and a rising star in the league, never touched the ball in overtime.

We imagine the NFL will take a long look at how to change its overtime rules in the off season. Going to the college rule would work better: Both offenses touch the ball with a chance to win the game.

It won't make fans of the Bills feel any better today. But controversy in NFL playoff games is nothing new. Ask a Saints fan.