Police: Oregon man arrested in Conway on attempted rape, child porn charges

A Portland, Ore. man arrested on Monday in Conway is facing charges that include attempted rape and 100 child pornography counts, police said.

Authorities arrested 29-year-old Justin Devan Griffith when he arrived in Conway in order to meet with a minor, according to a Facebook post from the Conway Police Department. Police said detectives were initially made aware of a conversation that took place between Griffith and the minor, whom he planned to take out of state.

Griffith was booked into the Faulkner County jail, where he remained on Tuesday afternoon, an online inmate roster indicates.

Police said that, in addition to the attempted rape and child pornography charges, Griffith also faces charges of internet stalking of a child and sexually grooming a child.