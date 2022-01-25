Razorbacks ranked No. 9 in preseason poll

The University of Arkansas softball team picked up another top 10 preseason ranking coming off the best season in school history.

The Razorbacks are ranked ninth in the ESPN/USA Softball preseason poll, which was released Tuesday. They are among eight Southeastern Conference teams ranked in the poll, including three in the top 10.

Arkansas returns several key members of the last year’s team, which claimed a share of its first SEC regular-season title and finished with the highest winning percentage in program history. It also hosted a super regional for the first time in school history.

Three Razorbacks were also ranked among Softball America’s top 100 players, which was released this week. Mary Haff, a first-team All-America pick last season by the National Fast-Pitch Coaches Association, is ranked No. 35, while first baseman Danielle Gibson, a second-team All-American, comes in at No. 45. Outfielder Hannah McEwen is ranked 99th.

Arkansas is scheduled to open its season Feb. 10 in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge against Rutgers. The Razorbacks host Wichita State, ranked 25th in the ESPN poll, in the home opener on Feb. 17.

ESPN/USA Today Coaches Poll, Preseason

1. Oklahoma

2. Alabama

3. UCLA

4. Oklahoma State

5. Florida

6. Florida State

7. Washington

8. Texas

9. Arkansas

10. Virginia Tech

11. Arizona

12. Missouri

13. Michigan

14. Clemson

15. LSU

16. Tennessee

17. Oregon

18. Duke

19. Georgia

20. Kentucky

21. Arizona State

22. James Madison

23. Louisiana-Lafayette

24. Northwestern

25. Wichita State