Sewing society begins new year

The Grand Prairie Quit Society met Jan. 12 for their Sit 'n Sew at the fellowship hall of First Christian Church at Stuttgart with nine members present.

The leader welcomed everyone to "kick off the New Year" together and continue with the Thought for the Day on Let Me Sew, let me sew, let me sew to the tune of Let it Snow, according to a news release.

Under old business, the quilters have eight people signed up for the Country Quilt Camp VIII at Cross Heirs Retreat Center at Humphrey scheduled for June 2-5. Registration is still open.

A member read a thank you letter from Arkansas Children's Hospital for the pillowcases and Ladybug pillows donated.

"Your thoughtful donation will help deliver joy to patients and families at Arkansas Children's during the holiday season and beyond -- thank you! The generous gift of your time and talent to create these beautiful, handmade gifts will help brighten the holidays for kids and their families, who are struggling right now to cope with serious illnesses and devastating injuries. Because of you, kids are better today and will be better tomorrow. Thank you for being a champion for children at Arkansas Children's," the letter said.

Also during the meeting, the leader asked the members to take ideas for a civic project for 2022 to the next meeting. Past endeavors have included lap robes and colorful pillowcases, items for Arkansas Children's Hospital, and baby items for Hope of the Delta. Also, members were reminded to take beans to the church for the Inter-Church-Community Ministry (ICCM) food bank.

In Show and Share, the leader had a vintage smocked baby dress, circa 1950, that she made for her niece. That niece needs it repaired so she can give it to her granddaughter. The leader has also made an assortment of crocheted baby hats for Hope of the Delta.

The subject of dues was tabled for 2022 and will be revisited again in 2023. Several members donated money for beans for the ICCM food bank. The meeting was adjourned, and after lunch members got busy with their various projects. The next meeting will be Feb. 9 at the church.