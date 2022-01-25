Sources: Hogs expected to hire Bowman to coach cornerbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman moved swiftly on Tuesday to fill one of his staff positions on defense, with Dominique Bowman expected to be named the cornerbacks coach, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The move came one day after cornerbacks coach Sam Carter’s departure, reportedly to handle the same position at Ole Miss.

FootballScoop.com first reported Bowman’s expected hire at Arkansas, reporting the Marshall cornerbacks coach was also in the running for the vacant position at Ole Miss.

Bowman, who has a background coaching in Arkansas, is a native of Memphis who landed his first FBS assistant coaching role on Coach Charles Huff’s staff in 2021. Bowman’s first college job was coaching defensive backs at Arkansas-Monticello in 2016 following a two-year stint as defensive coordinator at Cordova High School in Memphis.

Bowman was chosen to the American Football Coaches Association 35 under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute, a program designed to identify and develop leaders in college coaching, in 2020.

From Monticello, Bowman went on to coach at Tennessee-Martin (2017-18), where he served as assistant head coach and defensive backs coach, Austin Peay as co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach for parts of two seasons and back to UT-Martin (2020) in the same role.

Bowman played his college ball at Lambuth University under current Liberty Coach Hugh Freeze and earned all-conference honors as a junior and senior. He graduated in 2008.



