State Sports Briefs

FOOTBALL

Carter out as UA assistant coach

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman has a second defensive assistant coach to replace, as cornerbacks coach Sam Carter will not be remaining on staff, sources with knowledge have told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

FootballScoop.com first reported on Monday that Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin was pursuing Carter for a position on his staff and other outlets confirmed the interest from Ole Miss.

Carter served two seasons on Coach Sam Pittman's staff working in the secondary with defensive coordinator Barry Odom.

A New Orleans native who played his prep ball in Houston and in college at TCU, Carter got his start in the coaching ranks as a defensive quality control assistant and analyst at Missouri from 2016-19 during Odom's four-year stint as head coach for the Tigers.

Arkansas has now had coaching changes on consecutive days, with Carter's departure following the firing of defensive line coach Jermial Ashley on Sunday.

Offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, who drew interest from the University of Miami, has agreed on a revised contract.

After posting a 9-4 record and an Outback Bowl win over Penn State, Pittman and the coaching staff are in line for raises.

Carter began his stint at Arkansas with a salary of $225,000 but that increased to $350,000 last summer after a productive season in the secondary and in recruiting.

-- Tom Murphy

BASKETBALL

UCA's Wright wins third ASUN honor

University of Central Arkansas guard Randrea Wright was tabbed as the ASUN Conference's Freshman of the Week on Monday, the conference announced.

It's Wright's third ASUN Freshman of the Week honor this season.

Wright scored 13 and 15 points, respectively, in losses to Jacksonville State and Liberty. In the two games, she averaged 12.0 points and 4.0 assists per game.

-- Adam Cole

SOFTBALL

UCA picked to finish third in ASUN

The ASUN Conference released its preseason all-conference team and coaches poll Wednesday, and two Bears garnered all-conference selections while the program was projected to finish near the top of the ASUN standings.

Mary Kate Brown, an Atkins native, and Jenna Wildeman of Bentonville were selected to the ASUN's All-Conference team, and the program was voted to finish third in the league.

Brown finished 2021 with a .386 average in 55 starts, hitting 3 home runs with 34 RBI. Wildeman had a team-high 56 starts and a .390 average, generating 69 hits and 56 stolen bases.

While this is the Bears' first season in the ASUN, they finished second last year in the Southland Conference with a 37-19 overall record and 21-6 league mark.

-- Adam Cole