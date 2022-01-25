Survey gauging at-home testing

Now that every home in the United States is eligible to order in-home covid tests free from the federal government, the Cooperative Extension Service wants to see whether people prefer at-home testing over those done in a medical office.

"We've all seen the long lines at testing centers around the state. We expect use of at-home tests will increase dramatically," said Bryan Mader, assistant professor and extension health specialist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

To gauge the usage of at-home tests and determine if the creation of publicly available educational resources is warranted, Mader has developed an online survey, according to a news release.

"Widespread testing is critical to identifying and forecasting outbreaks, conducting effective contact tracing, and preventing the spread of covid-19," Mader said. "Anyone with signs or symptoms of covid-19 should get tested, regardless of vaccination status or prior infection."

Researchers will aggregate information at a group level and no individually identifiable participant data is being collected through this survey.

Find the survey at uaex.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8lieR6 . Tests can be ordered online at covidtests.gov.

People who have any questions about this survey should contact the survey administrator, Bryan Mader, at bmader@uada.edu.

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit uaex.uada.edu. Follow the agency on Twitter and Instagram at @AR_Extension.