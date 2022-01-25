Top-ranked Gamecocks manhandle Commodores

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- LeLe Grissett typically brings South Carolina energy off the bench. This time, the fifth-year senior did it from the opening tip.

Grissett had seven of her season-high 14 points in the first period as the top-ranked Gamecocks opened up a big lead on Monday night on the way to their 14th consecutive victory over Vanderbilt, 85-30.

Aliyah Boston had 11 points and 12 rebounds for her 12th straight game with a double double. But it was Grissett who got South Carolina (18-1, 6-1 SEC) off to a fast start.

"It just felt really easy," Grissett said of her early surge.

The 6-2 graduate student made just her seventh start in 132 games at South Carolina. She had missed the season's first nine games recovering from a lower right-leg injury suffered at the SEC Tournament last March.

But when Coach Dawn Staley needed someone to fill in for injured Zia Cooke, she didn't think twice before choosing Grissett.

"She's moving a lot better," Staley said. "Knowing that she's healed up and knowing the things she can do out there for us."

Grissett scored the first basket, then added her second career three-pointer. When she scored again next time down the court, the Gamecocks were up 11-3 and on the way to a blowout.

"We'd been working so hard, and the work actually paid off," Grissett said.

Boston added 4 assists, 4 steals and 2 blocks. With South Carolina up 42-17 at the half, the lone drama was whether Boston could continue her streak with 6 points and 4 boards the first 20 minutes.

But Boston pulled down six rebounds in the third quarter and cracked double-digit scoring with a three-point play early in the final quarter. The bench and the crowd erupted in cheers at Boston's accomplishment.

NO. 7 MICHIGAN 79, PURDUE 66

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Naz Hillmon scored 32 points and had 12 rebounds, and No. 7 Michigan dominated Purdue in the paint for the win.

Leigha Brown added 13 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists for the Wolverines (17-2, 8-1 Big Ten), and Emily Kiser contributed 12 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists.

The Wolverines took control of the game a little more than halfway through the first quarter and never relinquished it, leading Purdue by as much as 17.

Rickie Woltman was the leading scorer for the Boilermakers (12-7, 3-5) with 11 points. She also had a team-high seven rebounds.

Purdue's Jeanae Terry made a jumper with just under eight minutes left in the third quarter to cut Michigan's lead to 40-38. The Wolverines responded quickly, with Kiser making a layup, but Purdue drew within two points again about a minute later with a layup from Woltman.

Maddie Nolan then hit a pair of three-pointers in quick succession, effectively halting the Boilermakers' momentum.

NO. 16 BYU 70, SAN DIEGO 48

PROVO, Utah -- Shaylee Gonzales scored 20 points, Lauren Gustin had 10 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 16 BYU beat San Diego for its second victory over the Toreros in two days.

Gonzales scored 29 points in BYU's 74-63 victory over San Diego on Saturday. She was 7 of 14 from the floor with five rebounds and five assists in the rematch.

Paisley Harding added 16 points for BYU (16-1, 6-0 West Coast Conference).

Gonzales and Harding combined to score 10 points during BYU's game-opening 10-0 run, and Gustin scored 10 of the Cougars' opening 14 points of the second quarter to build a double-digit lead they would not give up.

BYU pulled away with another 10-0 run at the start of the third quarter, with five points from Gonzales.

Harsimran Kaur scored nine of her 13 points in the fourth quarter for San Diego (10-8, 2-4). The Toreros were 1 of 12 from three-point range and shot 36.8% overall.

The teams combined for 43 turnovers.