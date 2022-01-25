Troopers: Pedestrian struck, killed while trying to cross I-49 in Texarkana

A 34-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing Interstate 49 in Texarkana early Monday, troopers said.

Justin Clay Byers of Nashville was hit by a northbound Buick Regal as he attempted the crossing near the U.S. 82 exit, shortly before 1:30 a.m., according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police.

Byers was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, Texas for treatment, but he was pronounced dead at about 4:40 a.m., the report states.

Troopers said the driver of the Buick, a 33-year-old man, was also injured in the crash.

On Saturday, a 27-year-old Royal man died in a rollover wreck in Garland County, a separate report states.

The crash happened around 5:10 p.m. as Eric Bruin Snider drove east on U.S. 70 in a 2007 Honda, according to the report. Troopers said the Honda missed a curve and entered a ditch on the south side of the highway.

The vehicle rolled over several times before coming to a rest on its top, authorities said.

Snider died as a result of the wreck. No other injuries were listed in the report.

Troopers described conditions as clear and dry at the time of both wrecks.

Preliminary numbers indicate at least 23 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year.