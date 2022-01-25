NWADG Players of the Week: Underdown, Brown clutch performers

6A-WEST CONFERENCE STANDINGS

TEAM^CONFERENCE^OVERALL

BOYS

Fayetteville^4-0^12-4

Springdale Har-Ber^4-1^14-3

Bentonville^3-1^13-4

Bentonville West^3-2^12-4

Springdale^2-2^11-5

Rogers^1-3^5-10

Rogers Heritage^1-4^6-11

Fort Smith Southside^0-5^6-11

GIRLS

Springdale Har-Ber^4-0^12-4

Fayetteville^3-1^8-9

Rogers^2-1^8-8

Rogers Heritage^3-2^12-6

Bentonville^2-2^10-6

Bentonville West^1-2^11-5

Fort Smith Southside^1-4^6-11

Springdale^0-4^3-15

6A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS

TEAM^CONFERENCE^OVERALL

BOYS

Bryant^4-0^11-4

North Little Rock^4-0^15-3

Conway^2-2^12-5

Fort Smith Northside^2-2^9-10

Little Rock Catholic^1-3^7-8

Little Rock Central^1-2^8-8

Cabot^1-4^5-12

Little Rock Southwest^0-3^4-9

GIRLS

Conway 3-0^17-1

Fort Smith Northside^3-1^16-1

North Little Rock^2-1^14-3

Little Rock Central^2-2^13-4

Cabot^2-2^13-6

Little Rock Southwest^1-0^5-6

Bryant^1-3^10-5

Mount St. Mary^0-5^4-13





Elkins had a chance to major move in the 3A-1 Conference if the Elks could beat Bergman and Valley Springs in consecutive games.

Mission accomplished.

Aiden Underdown scored 44 points and grabbed 15 rebounds on Friday in an 84-70 victory over Bergman. The 44 points are a career-high for Underdown, who added 11 points despite getting in early foul trouble the following night in a win at Valley Springs.

For his effort, Underdown is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette boys Player of the Week. Jada Brown of Bentonville is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette girls Player of the Week.

Much was expected this season from Underdown, a senior center who is receiving recruiting interest from Harding University, Southeastern Oklahoma and the University of Ozarks. Underdown has delivered for the Elks (14-4, 4-1), who took over first place in the 3A-1 Conference.

"Aiden has turned into such a complete player," Elkins coach Jared Porter said. "He's flourished and he's become a leader who plays his best in big games."

The back-to-back wins are part of a busy period for Elkins, which is scheduled to play three times this week, starting tonight with Greenland at home.

Bentonville also needed a big game from Brown, especially with two starters out in an important 6A-West Conference game against Rogers. The senior guard responded with 16 points in Bentonville's 53-48 victory over the Lady Mounties. Brown converted a three-point play with six minutes left in the game to put Bentonville ahead for good. Brown and Abby Kate Sanders then added free throws in the final seconds to secure the win after Rogers got to within 50-48.

Brown was the only player in double figures for the Lady Tigers (10-6, 2-2).

"Jada played really strong late in the fourth quarter," Bentonville coach Tom Halbmaier said. "When she attacks the basket she is really aggressive getting to the rim. We know she is going to get the other team's best defender every night and she has done a really good job letting the offense come to her and not trying to force anything."

