13.4 million barrels of oil lent to firms, U.S. agency says

The U.S. Department of Energy announced the loan of 13.4 million barrels of crude oil from its strategic reserve as part of a renewed effort by the Biden administration to contain oil prices that have surged to their highest level since 2014.

The awards to seven companies -- part of a previously announced move -- mark the second-largest exchange of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in history. It brings the total amount of oil released from the cache to nearly 40 million barrels, according to the Energy Department.

The awards are part of a plan announced in November by President Joe Biden to release 50 million barrels from the reserve. The move -- coordinated with India, Japan, South Korea and China -- marked an unprecedented effort to reduce prices and ease the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' stranglehold on supply.

U.S. crude prices are now higher than they were in October, when the Biden administration began unveiling plans to release the country's emergency reserves. Benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices have gained more than 13% this year as a recovery in demand continues to outpace available supply.

OPEC and its allies have been falling short of meeting monthly quotas that were part of a plan to increase production. Some of its members -- including Libya, Nigeria and Kazakhstan -- have endured setbacks from unrest that disrupted output.

The U.S.' average price of regular unleaded gasoline was $3.34 a gallon on Tuesday, according to the AAA automotive club.

Participants in the exchange are Shell Trading US, Trafigura Trading, Phillips 66, Macquarie Commodities Trading, Chevron, Exxon Mobil and BP Products North America.