7-Day Menu Planner

A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families.

SUNDAY: Make family day extra-special with Caribbean Roast Chicken With Pineapple and Sweet Potatoes (see recipe). Serve it with green beans, spinach salad and whole-grain bread. Buy chocolate eclairs for dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough chicken for Monday.

MONDAY: Make Chicken Salad Lettuce Cups for an easy meal. Place 2 cups chopped leftover chicken, 1 cup shredded carrots, 1 (8-ounce) can sliced water chestnuts (drained and halved) and 6 green onions (sliced) in a bowl. In a small bowl, whisk ¼ cup plain Greek yogurt and ¼ cup Asian sesame salad dressing; toss with chicken mixture. Spoon into lettuce leaves. Sprinkle with crushed red pepper. Serve with tomato soup and crackers. Peaches sprinkled with nutmeg will make a nice dessert.

TUESDAY: Make a delicious Pasta-and-Bean Soup (see recipe) tonight. Serve with a lettuce wedge salad with hard-cooked egg wedges and garlic bread. Scoop chocolate ice cream for dessert and add fresh strawberries on top.

Plan ahead: Save enough ice cream for Saturday.

WEDNESDAY: Call your kids in for Turkey Tortilla Meatloaf. Heat oven to 425 degrees. In a medium bowl, whisk together 1 egg, ½ cup salsa, 1 teaspoon chile powder and ¼ teaspoon coarse salt. Add 1 pound ground turkey breast, ½ cup crushed tortilla chips, ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese, ¼ cup thinly sliced green onions and ¼ cup chopped cilantro. Mix well. Form into two 8-by-3-inch loaves. Brush tops with 2 more tablespoons salsa. Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees; slice and serve. Alongside, add canned refried beans, fresh zucchini sticks and a kid-friendly dip. Orange sections are a light dessert.

THURSDAY: It's the time of year for another soup, so make this quick Tuscan Soup tonight (see recipe). Serve it with Stir-Fried Cabbage and Cumin: Heat 2 tablespoons canola oil in a wide skillet or wok on medium-high. Add 2 cloves peeled whole garlic and 1 teaspoon whole cumin seeds. Cook and stir 30 seconds. Add 5 to 6 cups thinly sliced green cabbage and 1 medium leek bulb, halved and thinly sliced. Stir until vegetables are coated with oil. Add ¼ teaspoon coarse salt. Cook 5 minutes or until reduced by one-third. Cook longer for softer vegetables. Slice some rye bread alongside and enjoy chunky applesauce for dessert.

FRIDAY: Here's a tasty Tuna and White Bean Salad for a low-cost meal. In a large bowl, combine 1 pound cooked green beans, 1 (15-ounce) can cannellini beans (rinsed), 1 medium tomato cut into wedges and ½ cup pitted Kalamata olives. Break 2 (5- to 6-ounce) cans drained tuna into pieces and place on top. Drizzle balsamic vinaigrette over all. Serve with French onion soup and a baguette. For dessert, try plums.

SATURDAY: Treat everyone to Crispy Oven-Fried Flounder. Heat oven to 425 degrees. Place 1 cup buttermilk in a resealable plastic bag; add 4 (6-ounce) flounder filets and let soak for 5 minutes. Remove fish; discard buttermilk. Sprinkle fish with 1 ½ to 2 teaspoons Creole seasoning. Place 3 cups crushed whole-grain cereal in a pie plate. Coat filets in cereal, pressing gently onto each filet. Place fish on wire rack coated with cooking spray and placed in a rimmed baking pan lined with nonstick foil. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until opaque throughout. Serve with roasted red potatoes, frozen tiny green peas, a romaine salad and whole-grain rolls. For dessert, present leftover ice cream with mint chocolate cookies.

THE RECIPES

Caribbean Roast Chicken With Pineapple and Sweet Potatoes

1 tablespoon brown sugar

2 tablespoons Caribbean jerk seasoning mix

1 (4- to 5-pound) whole chicken, giblets and neck removed

3 fresh limes

8 whole sprigs cilantro PLUS 2 tablespoons chopped

1 (20-ounce) can chunk pineapple, plus some of its liquid

3 medium sweet potatoes, cut into 1-inch chunks

1 cup unsalted chicken broth

¼ cup dark rum or additional unsalted chicken broth

Heat oven to 350 degrees. In small bowl, combine sugar and jerk seasoning. Rub over outside of chicken. Cut 1 lime into quarters; insert into chicken cavity along with cilantro sprigs. Place chicken in roasting pan; surround with pineapple and about ½ cup of the can liquid. Place in oven; roast 1 hour.

Meanwhile, juice remaining 2 limes.

Remove chicken from oven; add potatoes, broth, rum and lime juice to pan. Return to oven; roast 1 to 1 ½ hours more or until internal temperature of thigh reaches 165 degrees. Remove from oven; place chicken on sheet pan. Tent with foil. Remove pineapple and potatoes; reserve. Spoon sauce from pan into a serving dish; add chopped cilantro. To serve; carve chicken and arrange on serving platter. Surround with potato-pineapple mixture; pass with sauce.

Makes 10 to 12 servings (3 ounces cooked weight chicken).

Nutrition information: Each serving of skinless chicken contains approximately 103 calories, 19 g protein, 3 g fat, no carbohydrate, 60 mg cholesterol, 69 mg sodium and no fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 0

Nutrition information: Each serving of potatoes and pineapple contains approximately 114 calories, 1 g protein, no fat, 24 g carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 223 mg sodium and 3 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1 ½

■ ■ ■

Pasta-and-Bean Soup

1 tablespoon PLUS 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided use

1 medium onion, chopped

2 tablespoons minced garlic

6 cups unsalted vegetable broth

1 ½ cups farfallini or other small pasta

2 (15-ounce) cans cannellini beans, rinsed

1 (14.5-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes, with liquid

½ cup chopped fresh parsley

¼ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in 3-quart saucepan on medium. Add onion and cook 5 minutes or until light golden. Add garlic and cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Add broth and bring to a boil. Add pasta and cook 5 minutes. Stir in beans and tomatoes; cook 4 minutes or until pasta is tender. Remove from heat. Stir in parsley, cheese and remaining oil.

Makes about 9 cups.

Nutrition information: Each cup contains approximately 204 calories, 7 g protein, 4 g fat, 35 g carbohydrate, 2 mg cholesterol, 362 mg sodium and 5 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2 ½

■ ■ ■

Tuscan Soup

1 pound mild Italian sausage

½ cup chopped onion

4 cloves garlic, minced

6 cups unsalted chicken broth

½ cup sun-dried tomatoes, drained and chopped

1 teaspoon dried oregano

2 cups kale or spinach, coarsely chopped

1 /3 cup heavy cream

Coarse salt and ground black pepper to taste

Grated parmesan for topping

In a Dutch oven or other large pot, brown sausage on medium-high heat; drain. Add onion and cook for 3 minutes or until softened. Add garlic and cook 1 minute; do not brown. Stir in broth, tomatoes and oregano; bring to a simmer. Stir in kale or spinach and cream. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve; garnish with parmesan. (Adapted from "Scrumptious" by Christy Denney, Shadow Mountain Publishing)

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 216 calories, 12 g protein, 12 g fat, 8 g carbohydrate, 79 mg cholesterol, 668 mg sodium and 1 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: ½

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com