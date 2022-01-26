Arkansas covid hospitalizations fall to 1,785; Hutchinson sees signs that surge is in decline





The number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas fell Tuesday for the second time in three days as Gov. Asa Hutchinson pointed to further signs that the wave of infections caused by the rapidly spreading omicron variant has started to recede.





After jumping by 184 on Monday to an all-time high of 1,817, the number hospitalized fell Tuesday by 32, to 1,785.





It was just the second day since Christmas that the number had fallen.

The other day was Sunday, when it fell by 26.

"We have to remember that we went up over 100 yesterday," Hutchinson said of the decline Tuesday in the number hospitalized.

"It's still very strained in the hospitals. There's a need to bring on additional hospital beds right now."

He said that's why the Department of Health has asked to spend $4.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to temporarily open 27 beds for covid-19 patients at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center.

A legislative panel on Tuesday recommended that the Legislative Council approve the request at the council's meeting on Friday.

Despite indications that the state's new cases have peaked, Hutchinson said it's possible additional steps will need to be taken to increase hospital capacity.

"The hospitalizations follow our cases, and so even though the hospitalizations declined a little bit today, I would not be surprised if they edge up some more because of the fact that it is a lagging indicator, and so that's why we're watching it very, very closely," Hutchinson said.

"The question is, do we have enough beds with the addition of UAMS? For a short time, yes, but it's very close, and if it goes up again, we'll have to be looking for additional options and steps to take."

The state's count of cases rose Tuesday by 7,943.

While that was more than twice the size of the daily increase a week earlier, that was at least in part because the earlier increase, in the context of the omicron surge, was unusually small for a Tuesday, reflecting a slowdown in testing over the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend.

"We're not discouraged by that number, even though it's still extraordinarily high," Hutchinson said of the latest increase.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 24, to 9,556.

'A HOPEFUL SIGN'

At his weekly news conference at the state Capitol, Hutchinson said that, after a decline in new cases among Arkansans age 19-24, who have had one of the highest infection rates during the omicron surge, cases have plateaued among Arkansans age 65 and older and started declining among all other age groups.

"We're watching this very closely, but that's a hopeful sign for us," Hutchinson said.

A rapid increase, starting in late December, in the percentage of the state's coronavirus tests that are positive also appears to have stalled.

For the week ending Monday, the percentage was 34.5%, down from an all-time high of 35.8% over the seven-day spans ending Jan. 16, 17 and 18.

"We do expect this to go downward," Health Secretary Jose Romero said of the state's new cases.

But he said "a big question" is how low the daily infections will drop before they hit a new plateau.

"My feeling is, that given the transmissibility of this virus, that we're going to see an increase in that set point, that we're going to see a daily number that's going to persist, and that daily number will affect the number of hospitalizations we have as well as the number of deaths," Romero said.

After falling the previous three days, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose Tuesday to 8,834, which was still down from an all-time high of 9,122 a day the week ending Jan. 16.

Dropping for the third straight day, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 3,742, to 89,572, as recoveries and deaths outpaced new cases.

The number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators rose by 18, to 233, the largest number since Sept. 27.

The number who were in intensive care jumped by 22, to 515, the first time it had been above 500 since Sept. 9.

Since Saturday, the number in intensive care has been above its peak of 458 last winter, although it remains below the all-time high of 558 it reached during the surge driven by the delta variant in the summer of last year.





The number of covid-19 patients on ventilators peaked at 388 in the summer of last year and at 268 last winter.

At hospitals across the state, just 20 intensive care unit beds were unoccupied Tuesday, down from 45 a day earlier.

The percentage of all intensive care unit patients who had covid-19 rose slightly, from about 42% as of Monday to almost 43%.

HOSPITALIZED PATIENTS

Already at an all-time high, the number of covid-19 patients in Baptist Health's 11 hospital's around the state rose Tuesday by 25, to 368, spokeswoman Cara Wade said in an email.

"Before this surge, the highest was 300 set back in August 2021," Wade said.

She said the patients on Tuesday included 104 who were in intensive care and 76 who were on ventilators.

During the delta surge, by comparison, Baptist Health's peaks were 146 in August for the number in intensive care and 103 in September for the number on ventilators.

Of the 368 covid-19 patients on Tuesday, "10 percent have had a booster shot and 22 percent have had two shots," Wade said.

Meanwhile, she said the health system has continued to see a decline in employees who are out for reasons related to covid-19, as well as a drop in patients visiting its 18 testing sites around the state.

On Tuesday, 190 of the system's 11,000 employees were off work for virus-related reasons, down from as many as 584 early last week.

At its drive-thru testing site, she said Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock tested 530 people on Tuesday, down from 658 on Monday and a record 1,726 on Jan. 5.

"Though hospital beds and staffing are extremely limited, we have fortunately been able to keep surgeries going as scheduled for all of our patients," Wade said.

"Limiting non-urgent services remains an option to create hospital capacity in the future if needed."

At UAMS Medical Center, the number of covid-19 patients also hit a new high as it rose by 13, to 99, surpassing the previous record of 94 that was set on Jan. 19.

The patients on Tuesday included 16 who were in intensive care and seven who were on ventilators.

Forty-six of the 99 patients had been fully vaccinated, spokesperson Leslie Taylor said. She said she didn't have information on how many had received booster shots.

Like Baptist Health, she said UAMS has seen a decline in employees who are out for reasons related to covid-19 and a drop in the demand for testing.

On Tuesday, UAMS, which also has about 11,000 employees, had 469 employees, including 267 health care workers, who were out for virus-related reasons.

Those included 213 total employees, including 136 health care workers, who had tested positive for the virus.

"We're still asking staff members who can to volunteer to help in various areas like patient transport, answering call lights or phone calls," Taylor said.

"Staffing is tight, but we're making it."

She said the hospital tested 570 people at its drive-thru clinic in Little Rock on Monday, up from 300 to 400 a day over the weekend but down from an average of 800 a day earlier in the month.

The Arkansas National Guard announced Tuesday that 12 soldiers from the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team who started helping out at the clinic on Jan. 3 will continue working there through Feb. 11 instead of Feb. 4 as originally planned.

UAMS requested the seven-day extension "because of sustained Covid-19 testing and screening rates," the Guard said in a news release.

At its hospitals in Little Rock and Springdale, Arkansas Children's had 40 covid-19 patients on Tuesday, down from 43 on Monday and a high of 46 on Jan. 19.

The patients on Tuesday included five who were in intensive care and on ventilators.

Only seven of the 40 patients had been fully immunized, even though 25 were at least 5, making them eligible for vaccination.

"We have not made any major operational changes to adjust for capacity, though a handful of outpatient appointments have been rescheduled because of staff absences due to COVID-19," Jamie Wiggins, executive vice president & chief operating officer for Arkansas Children's, said in a statement.

FORECAST RELEASED

In their latest forecast report, released Tuesday and based on data through Jan. 16, before the rise in the state's daily case increases began stalling, researchers with UAMS' Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health predicted that the daily increases would top 20,000 by mid-February.

They said the state's cumulative count of cases, which grew to 749,824 on Tuesday, would surpass 1 million around Feb. 9.

From Jan. 18 to Feb. 15, they predicted that the number of people hospitalized with covid-19 each day would almost double, from 96 to 180, with the total number of covid-19 deaths growing by 398.

"The current surge, which will likely continue well into February, will have an impact on the state's economy," the researchers wrote.

"The number of people ages 18 to 59 infected, the bulk of the working population, as we head into February will continue to increase."

Meanwhile, a study by a UAMS research team found the limits on the coronavirus' ability to mutate should make it easier to target it with treatments and vaccines.

"The surprising finding is that the virus is pretty stable, and it is not changing that much," David Ussery, director of UAMS' Arkansas Center for Genomic Epidemiology & Medicine, said in a news release.

"It's somewhat restricted. That's good news for designing drugs that can fight it effectively."

Based on data on coronavirus genomes, the study by a multinational team led by Ussery was published online Monday in FEMS Microbiology Reviews, a journal of the Federation of European Microbiological Societies.

CASES BY COUNTY

Pulaski County had the most new cases, 895, on Tuesday, followed by Benton County with 749 and Washington County with 712.

Health Department spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill said all the deaths reported Tuesday happened within the past month.

The number of people who have ever been hospitalized in the state with covid-19 rose Tuesday by 291, to 32,411.

The number of the state's virus patients who have ever been on a ventilator rose by 14, to 3,331.

VACCINATIONS UP

The Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered rose by 6,047 -- the first daily increase in nine days that was larger than the one a week earlier.

Booster shots made up almost 40% of the most recent increase.

The count of first doses rose by 1,745, which was smaller by two than the increase in first doses a week earlier.

The average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period rose to 4,718, which was still down from an average of more than 6,700 a day the previous week and 12,000 a day in early December.

The average for first doses remained at 1,383.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 64.8% of Arkansans had received at least one dose as of Tuesday, and 52.5% had been fully vaccinated.

Of those who had been fully vaccinated, 35.6% had received a booster dose.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas ranked 37th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose.

In the percentage who were fully vaccinated, it was roughly tied with Tennessee for 45th, ahead of Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Wyoming and Alabama.

Nationally, 75.7% of people had received at least one dose as of Tuesday, and 63.5% had been fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 40.3% had received a booster dose.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael R. Wickline of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.













