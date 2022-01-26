Sections
Arkansas Postcard Past

by Ray Hanley | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Hazen, circa 1910: The local chapter of the Patriotic Order Sons of America was on display. Its website says the group was founded in 1847 to "preserve the public school system, the Constitution of the United States and our American way of life." Membership is open to any male citizen age 16 or older, with the website proclaiming, "Next to love for the Creator, we believe that Patriotism is one of the highest and noblest affections of the human soul."

