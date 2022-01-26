Best selected as Rogers chief of police

ROGERS -- Mayor Greg Hines promoted Capt. Jonathan Best to become the Police Department's permanent chief, according to a city news release Tuesday.

Best has served as interim chief since former chief Hayes Minor retired April 30. He officially became the permanent chief Monday and a swearing-in ceremony will take place in the near future, Hines said.

A national search was conducted to fill the vacancy, according to the release. Thirty-five people applied for the position and 12 were interviewed, according to Thomas Dunlap, human resources director.

As police chief, Best supervises 48 civilian positions and 124 sworn officers. His annual salary will be $131,409, Dunlap said.

Best, 46, has spent his entire law enforcement career with the Rogers police, starting in May 1997. He has worked in patrol, the crime suppression unit and narcotic investigations. After promotion to captain in 2015, he oversaw criminal investigations, training, evidence, hiring and recruiting, and the uniformed division, the release states.

He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and has been selected for numerous special assignments.

"I like where the department is at now," Best said. "I think it is headed in the right direction. We are on the right path. The culture that has been developed here is what is needed, and we have unbelievable community support."

Police and fire chiefs in Rogers are appointed by the mayor, Hines said. The city used a consulting firm for the candidate search and parts of the interview and vetting process took place online because of the covid pandemic, he said.

Hines said Best, the 33rd chief in the department's history, brings a wealth of experience to the role.

"His multiple promotions at Rogers Police Department show his dedication to growth and hard work," Hines said. "He knows the department and the city of Rogers well, and I am excited to see him take the lead as chief of police."