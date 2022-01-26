Boosters push seen as losing energy in U.S.

NEW YORK -- The covid-19 booster drive in the U.S. is losing steam, worrying health experts who have pleaded with Americans to get extra shots to shore up their protection against the highly contagious omicron variant.

Just 40% of fully vaccinated Americans have received booster doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And the average number of booster shots dispensed per day in the U.S. has plummeted from a peak of 1 million in early December to about 490,000 as of last week.

Also, a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that Americans are more likely to see the initial vaccinations -- rather than a booster -- as essential.

"It's clear that the booster effort is falling short," said Jason Schwartz, a vaccine policy expert at Yale University.

Overall, the U.S. vaccination campaign has been sluggish. More than 13 months after it began, just 63% of Americans, or 210 million people, are fully vaccinated with the initial rounds of shots. Mandates that could raise those numbers have been hobbled by legal challenges.

Vaccination numbers are stagnant in states such as Wyoming, Idaho, Mississippi and Alabama, which have been hovering below 50%.

In Wyoming, 44% of residents are fully vaccinated, up just slightly from 41% in September. To boost numbers, the state has been running TV ads with health care workers giving grim accounts of unvaccinated people struggling with covid-19.

"Certainly, we would like to see higher rates. But it would be wrong for anyone to think that the rates we have are due to lack of effort," Wyoming Health Department spokeswoman Kim Deti said Tuesday.

And in neighboring Idaho, which also has one of the country's lowest vaccination rates, the number of people getting their first vaccine doses has remained under 1,000 almost every day this year, and the number getting booster shots is also declining. Still, officials say they won't give up.

center>





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/126booster/]





"I don't like to use the word 'resigned,'" said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator of the Idaho Division of Public Health. "I think we just need to keep saying it over and over again, how important it is."

At the other end of the spectrum, Vermont is a national leader in the percentage of people who have been fully vaccinated and received booster shots. About 60% of the population over 18 has gotten boosters. But it's not enough, said Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine.

"I'd love to see that percentage much closer to 90%," he said.

The U.S. and many other nations have been urging adults to get boosters because the vaccine's protection can wane. Also, research has shown that while the vaccines have proved less effective against omicron, boosters can rev up the body's defenses against the threat.

As for why an estimated 86 million Americans who have been fully vaccinated and are eligible for boosters have not yet gotten them, Schwartz said public confusion is one important reason.

"I think the evidence is now overwhelming that the booster is not simply an optional supplement, but it is a foundational part of protection," he said. "But clearly that message has been lost."

The need for all Americans to get boosters initially was debated by scientists, and at first the government recommended only that certain groups of people, such as senior citizens, get additional doses. The arrival of omicron and additional evidence about falling immunity showed more clearly a widespread need for boosters.

But the message "has been lost in the sea of changing recommendations and guidance," Schwartz said.

The AP-NORC Center poll found that 59% of Americans think it is essential that they receive vaccinations to fully participate in public life without feeling at risk of covid-19 infection. Only 47% say the same about booster shots.

Data has clearly shown that a third shot provides a strong shield against severe illness and hospitalization, but it remains unclear how long that will hold up.

"We may need to boost again. That's entirely conceivable," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday. "Before we make that decision about yet again another boost, we want to determine clearly what the durability of protection is of that regular boost."

SUBVARIANT ON RISE

The World Health Organization warned this week that a subvariant of omicron is on the rise.

The global health organization does not consider the subvariant, designated BA.2, as a "variant of concern" but is monitoring the situation as cases increase around the world. The subvariant has been detected already in the U.S., but is believed to be rare.

The subvariant has, however, become more prevalent in the U.K. and Denmark, where it has been dubbed "stealth omicron," but does not appear to be deadlier than previous mutations. Early studies conducted in the U.K. indicate that it may be more transmissible.

BA.2 has also been detected in more than 40 countries, including the Philippines, India, Sweden and Singapore.

Meanwhile, Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, have begun testing a vaccine tailored to battle the omicron variant of the coronavirus, the companies announced Tuesday.

The highly anticipated trial will test several booster scenarios in 1,420 healthy adults between the ages of 18 and 55 to determine the best vaccination strategy moving forward.

The Pfizer and BioNTech trial will consist of three groups of people, a reflection of highly varied levels of immunity among the population -- differences that did not exist at the dawn of the pandemic. The three groups will have different vaccination histories, from completely unvaccinated to fully boosted with third shots, and will receive different combinations of shots.

The first group includes 615 people who received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and will get one or two doses of the omicron-specific booster shot.

The second group consists of 600 people who received the standard series of two shots and were boosted with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. They will receive a fourth shot of the original vaccine or the omicron-specific shot.

The third group will include 205 people who have not been vaccinated. They will receive three doses of the omicron-specific shot.

The companies will collect data on the participants' immune responses to the different vaccination regimens to determine which one provides the most protection. Results are expected in the first half of the year, and Pfizer's chief executive, Albert Bourla, has predicted that an omicron-specific shot could be ready by March.

"In the wake of Omicron, we are proactively investigating and manufacturing at risk an Omicron-based vaccine should it be needed, but we of course need to have results and discussions with health authorities as well as approvals before it would be deployed," Pfizer spokeswoman Jerica Pitts said in an email.

Data from hospitals has shown that the third booster shot is critical to preventing severe outcomes during the omicron surge, and laboratory studies have helped explain why.

A third shot of the original vaccine increases virus-fighting antibodies. It appears to broaden the immune response and make virus-blocking antibodies better at recognizing and thwarting the omicron variant.

"While current research and real-world data show that boosters continue to provide a high level of protection against severe disease and hospitalization with Omicron, we recognize the need to be prepared in the event this protection wanes over time and to potentially help address Omicron and new variants in the future," Kathrin Jansen, head of vaccine research and development at Pfizer, said in a statement.

The companies plan to launch additional trials testing vaccines in older adults by March. Those tests will include a higher dose of the original shot, a higher dose of the omicron vaccine and a combination shot.

Pfizer and BioNTech plan to manufacture 4 billion vaccine doses in 2022, whether they are the original formula or a new version adapted to fight the omicron variant.

MANDATE WITHDRAWN

The Biden administration is withdrawing its requirement that large employers mandate that workers be vaccinated or regularly tested, the Labor Department said Tuesday.

In pulling the rule, the department recognized what most employers and industry experts said after a Supreme Court ruling this month -- that the emergency temporary standard could not be revived after the court blocked it.

"It's their admitting what everyone had been saying, which is that the rule is dead," said Brett Coburn, a lawyer at Alston & Bird.

The Supreme Court's decision, which was 6-3, with the liberal justices in dissent, said the Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration did not have the authority to require workers to be vaccinated for coronavirus or tested weekly, describing the agency's approach as "a blunt instrument."

The mandate would have applied to some 80 million people if it had not been struck down.

The Labor Department's decision to withdraw the rule means that the outstanding legal proceedings will be dropped. The case was headed back to the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati for further consideration, although that court is seen as likely to have followed the Supreme Court's lead and struck it down.

OSHA could still try to move a version of the vaccine-or-test standard forward through its official rule-making process, such as one focused on high-hazard industries like meatpacking, but that would likely still face legal challenges, according to David Michaels, a former OSHA administrator.

Without the Labor Department's standard in effect, employers are subject to a patchwork of state and local laws on covid-19 workplace safety, with places like New York City requiring vaccination mandates and other governments banning them.

"OSHA continues to strongly encourage the vaccination of workers against the continuing dangers posed by covid-19 in the workplace," the Labor Department wrote in the notice of its withdrawal.

Information for this article was contributed by Mae Anderson, Mead Gruver, Wilson Ring, Rebecca Boone and Mike Stobbe of The Associated Press; by Emma Goldberg of The New York Times; by Carolyn Y. Johnson of The Washington Post; and by David Matthews of New York Daily News (TNS).