Burkina Faso junta draws support rally

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso -- Hundreds of people marched through the streets of Burkina Faso's capital Tuesday in a show of support for the new military-led junta that ousted democratically elected President Roch Marc Christian Kabore and seized control of the country.

Days of gunfire and uncertainty in Ouagadougou ended Monday evening when more than a dozen soldiers on state media declared that the country is being run by their new organization, the Patriotic Movement for Safeguarding and Restoration.

"Today's events mark a new era for Burkina Faso. They are an opportunity for all the people of Burkina Faso to heal their wounds, to rebuild their cohesion and to celebrate what has always made us who we are: integrity," said Capt. Sisdore Kaber Ouedraogo.

The coup came after several demonstrations were held against the Kabore government which was criticized for its ineffective response to Islamic extremist violence.

"I'm happy to be here this morning to support the junta in power. We wish that terrorism be eradicated in the months or the years to come," said Salif Kientga who was at the rally in the capital.

Some supporters waved Malian and Burkina Faso flags and held up photos of Mali's junta ruler, Col. Assimi Goita, beside Burkina Faso's new leader, Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba, saying that military rule was the only way to pull both countries out of crisis.

The junta closed the borders, imposed a curfew, suspended the constitution and dissolved the government and parliament and said it would return Burkina Faso to constitutional order, but did not specify when.

The soldiers said the overthrown president is safe, but did not reveal where he is being held. A publicly circulated resignation letter signed by Kabore said that he was quitting his office in the best interest of the country.

The coup comes after months of growing frustration at the Kabore government's inability to stem a jihadist insurgency that's wracked the country, killing thousands and displacing 1.5 million people.

However, it's unclear what might change under the new junta, as the ill-equipped military has struggled to battle the jihadists linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.

While not much is known about the new leaders, they appear young and are said to be mid-ranked officers. Damiba is a published author in his early 40s and was recently promoted by Kabore.

The junta is now meeting with religious and community leaders as well as the previous government to discuss a way forward, one mutinous soldier who insisted on anonymity for his security told The Associated Press.

To some in Burkina Faso, the soldiers' youth is one of the reasons they believe they'll be able to succeed.

"If you look at those who have taken power they seem to be younger and we hope they will bring younger ideas, bring better ideas than we have seen up until now," said Aliou Ouedraogo, a resident of Ouagadougou.

Meanwhile, the international community has condemned the takeover.

The West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS, demanded that the soldiers return to their barracks and urged dialogue with the authorities to resolve the issues.

The U.S. State Department said it was deeply concerned by events in Burkina Faso, calling for restraint by all actors, adding that it would be carefully reviewing the events on the ground for any potential impact on assistance.

"We condemn these acts and call on those responsible to deescalate the situation, prevent harm to President Kabore and any other members of his government in detention, and return to civilian-led government and constitutional order," said a statement from department spokesman Ned Price issued late Monday.

A man holds a portait of Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba who has taken the reins of the country in Ouagadougou Tuesday Jan. 25, 2022. people took to the streets in Burkina Faso to rally in support of the new military junta that ousted democratically elected President Roch Marc Christian Kabore and seized control of the country.(AP Photo/Sophie Garcia)



A Save Burkina Faso movement supporter holds a Burkina Faso flag after it was announced that Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba has taken the reins of the country in Ouagadougou Monday Jan. 24, 2022. More than a dozen mutinous soldiers declared Monday on state television that a military junta now controls Burkina Faso after they detained the democratically elected president following a day of gun battles in the capital. (AP Photo/Sophie Garcia)



A man holds a portait of Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba who has taken the reins of the country in Ouagadougou Tuesday Jan. 25, 2022. people took to the streets in Burkina Faso to rally in support of the new military junta that ousted democratically elected President Roch Marc Christian Kabore and seized control of the country.(AP Photo/Sophie Garcia)



People take to the streets of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Tuesday Jan. 25, 2022 to rally in support of the new military junta that ousted democratically elected President Roch Marc Christian Kabore and seized control of the country.(AP Photo/Sophie Garcia)

