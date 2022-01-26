Calendar 1-26-22

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Courthouse reopens this week

The Jefferson County Courthouse is reopen only for employees through Wednesday. The courthouse is scheduled to open to the public Thursday and Friday, according to a news release. The courthouse had been closed because of covid-19 and to sanitize the facility.

Underway

Thursday, Jan. 27

Filmmaker to present silent short film

Pine Bluff native Warren L. Booker Jr. will premiere his second short film entitled "I Pressed On" live via Facebook and YouTube at 7:14 p.m. Thursday. The film's title "I Pressed On" is a rearrangement of the word "Depression." The film documents the personal journey of the writer and main character of the film. He is forced into isolation due to the global pandemic, according to a news release. "I Pressed On" is free to the streaming audience and will be hosted by Booker's webcast entitled "The Potluck." Details: www.whywarrenent.webs.com or (662) 775-0717.

PB school district sets annual report

Pine Bluff School District will hold its annual report to the public at 6 p.m. Jan. 27 at McFadden Gym at Pine Bluff High School, according to a news release. The meeting will include reports on PBSD systems, Arkansas Department of Education insight on PBSD's future, a facilities public hearing and questions and answers.

Little Rock VA sets next virtual claims clinic

The Little Rock Veterans Affairs Regional Office will hold its monthly virtual claims clinic for veterans from 4-6 p.m. Jan. 27. To reserve a time to speak with a VA benefits representative, participants should call (501) 370-3829 before 5 p.m. Jan. 26, according to a news release. For details about VA's benefits, go to http://benefits.va.gov/benefits/ or call 800-827-1000.

Lt. Governor to speak at GOP meeting

Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin will be the guest speaker for the next meeting of the Jefferson County Republican Committee. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 27 at Larry's Pizza, 4900 Dollarway Road, at White Hall, according to a news release from David L. Singer, county GOP chairman.

The Links to host virtual session

The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. invites the community to attend "Preparing for the Business World: Empowering Success" on Zoom at 7 p.m. Jan. 27. This is the final session of the Preparing our Community for Success virtual series. The event will provide information to empower people professionally and personally, according to a news release. The presenters are Glenda Swain, Trudy Redus, Brian Thomas, and Tracy Knowlton. The Zoom link is https://zoom.us/j/94423877911?pwd=Q0ExQ2N5WTRDeHNLTlFkWDh6OW9GUT09 with meeting ID: 944 2387 7911 and passcode: 692876. To call, dial by location to +1 646 558 8656 US (New York.)

Parole Board meeting set

The Arkansas Parole Board will meet at 9 a.m. Jan. 27 in the Richard Lee Richardson Auditorium, 1302 Pike Ave., Suite B149, at North Little Rock. The full calendar of hearings and meetings can be found on the board's website under Meeting Information and Hearings & Board Schedule. Details: https://doc.arkansas.gov/parole-board/meeting-information/hearings-board-schedule/ or (501) 682-3850.

Through Friday, Jan. 28

White Hall Library sets art deadline

The White Hall Library is seeking submissions for its Tiny Art Show. Participants must return their work to the library by Jan. 28 to be part of the show which runs through February. All art will be returned to the artist, according to a news release. Details: Ellen Bauer, White Hall Library branch manager, (870) 247-5064.

Small Works art on display

The Arkansas Arts Council will host the 2022 Small Works on Paper touring artists exhibition at Mosaic Templars Cultural Center at Little Rock through Jan. 28. The display features 28 artists, including Rashawn Penister of Pine Bluff and Crystal Jennings of Rison, according to a news release. Details: https://www.arkansasheritage.com/arkansas-art-council/aac-programs/small-works-on-paper.

Saturday, Jan. 29

Locals to host School Choice event

National School Choice Week began Monday and Arkansas sites are hosting events, according to The Reform Alliance. A community art event will be held at Pine Bluff at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County, 2701 Short Reeker St., according to a news release. Details: schoolchoiceweek.com.