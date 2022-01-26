Capitol & Scott: Air travel and the rollout of 5G

Uncertainty hit the transportation and telecom industries in recent weeks after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration raised concerns that the rollout of 5G networks near airports could interfere with an aircraft’s ability to land in low-visibility conditions. Regulators said they were worried 5G networks could interfere with radio altimeters, a device pilots use in low-visibility conditions to land.

Democrat-Gazette transportation and logistics reporter Noel Oman asked airports in Arkansas, including the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, whether there is any impact for planes landing here and new 5G networks turning on in the state. He discusses his findings on the latest episode of Capitol & Scott.

[BACKGROUND READING: Noel Oman’s story on the impact of 5G on aviation in the state » arkansasonline.com/news/2022/jan/26/lr-airports-5g-not-interference-kind/]

