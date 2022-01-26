Collins, Swiatek set semifinal date

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Danielle Collins swung the match in her favor with a key service break in the final game of the opening set today on her way to a 7-5, 6-1 quarterfinal win over Alize Cornet.

The 28-year-old American equaled her best previous performance at Melbourne Park -- she also advanced to the semifinals in 2019.

The loss ended a strong run by Cornet, who played her first Grand Slam quarterfinal in her 63rd main-draw appearance. The French player had an upset victory over two-time major winner Simona Halep n the fourth round. The WTA says that Cornet should return to the top 50 in the rankings due to her performance here .

Collins will play in the semifinals against Iga Swiatek who defeated Kai Kanepi. Madison Keys will play top-ranked Ash Barty in the other.

Collins underwent surgery last year to treat endometriosis, with the condition leaving her in severe pain during tournaments last year. She reached the semifinals in Australia in 2019.

"It feels incredible, especially after some of the health challenges I've had," Collins said in her post-match interview.

"To be able to get back to this level and be able to compete like the way I have been and being able to be as physical as I haven't been so rewarding."

Former French Open champion Swiatek improved on her stellar record against players ranked outside the top 30 at Grand Slam tournaments with a 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3 win over Kanepi.

The 36-year-old Kanepi is ranked 115th but was playing in her seventh Grand Slam quarterfinal and was coming off an upset win over No. 2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka.

The 20-year-old Swiatek, the 2020 champion at Roland Garros, is in the last four at Melbourne Park for the first time.

Swiatek has 30 wins in 32 matches against those ranked outside the top 30 in majors and also improved her record to having reached the fourth round at her past six Grand Slam tournaments.

With another Australian Open semifinal spot secured after a four-hour, five-set victory on Tuesday, Rafael Nadal looked toward his support team in Rod Laver Arena and nodded his head.

It was like he was just confirming the plan: Five wins down, two to go in his bid for a men's record 21st major title.

On the other side of the net, 14th-seeded Denis Shapovalov broke his racket on the hard blue court after a frustrating 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 loss to Nadal, who later acknowledged he felt "destroyed" physically on a hot afternoon.

There were plenty of momentum-shifting moments, including Nadal needing attention for a stomach ailment in the third and fourth sets after dominating the first two.

Shapovalov openly complained to chair umpire Carlos Bernardes during the quarterfinal match about Nadal getting longer breaks than players usually are entitled to, and taking too long between points.

He took a few shots at Nadal in his post-match news conference, too, saying he's "100%" convinced the 35-year-old Spaniard receives special treatment.

"I honestly feel sorry for him. I think he played a great match for a long time," Nadal said. "Of course is tough to accept to lose a match like this, especially after I was feeling destroyed and probably he felt that, and then I was able to manage to win.

"I wish him all the very best ... probably he will understand later on after he thinks the proper way that probably he was not right today."

Danielle Collins of the U.S. bounces the racket in frustration during her quarterfinal match against Alize Cornet of France at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)



Kaia Kanepi of Estonia reacts during her quarterfinal against Iga Swiatek of Poland at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)



Alize Cornet of France reacts after losing a point against Danielle Collins of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Simon Baker)



Danielle Collins of the U.S. reacts after breaking the serve of Alize Cornet of France during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

