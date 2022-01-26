Early momentum fades in Golden Lions' loss at Grambling

GRAMBLING, La. -- The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men's basketball team dropped a rivalry matchup against Grambling State University 76-65 on Monday night at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Arena.

Dequan Morris posted his third straight 20-point game with 22 points, going 9-for-12 from the field along with 3 rebounds and a steal.

Stretch forward Trey Sampson finished with 15 points, shooting the ball at 60% from the field. Sampson also blocked 2 shots on the night.

With the score tied at 9-all, UAPB (4-17, 2-6 SWAC) went on a 6-0 scoring run with a layup from Brahm Harris, a Kylen Milton layup over three Grambling jerseys, and a strong drive from Travonta Doolittle.

UAPB's well-executed offense caused Grambling (7-12, 5-2) to go to the bench to make substitutions. Still, it made no difference to the Golden Lions as Shawn Williams instantly stole the basketball for an alley-oop to Morris, who took off from outside of the lane to get fans on the edge of their seats.

The Golden Lions' first-half energy and execution gained them a 39-30 halftime lead.

Early in the second half, Sampson took flight from the middle of the paint for a tomahawk slam to change the vibe inside Hobdy Arena. It seemed as, after the slam dunk, Sampson entered takeover mode, scoring 6 straight points and allowing his energy to wear off on his teammates.

Williams lobbed another alley-oop to Omar Parchman for a two-hand jam, gaining a 49-42 lead. Brandon Brown also fed a lob to Sampson.

Grambling went on an 8-0 to take the lead from UAPB and expanded it for the 11-point win.

WOMEN

Grambling 83, UAPB 72

Khadijah Brown secured a double-double with 24 points and 15 rebounds in an 11-point loss.

The Lady Lions (8-10, 4-4 SWAC) had four players score in double figures, led by Brown, who had a double-double with 24 points and 15 rebounds. Takaylyn Busby tacked on 13 points and 3 steals, and Joyce Kennerson helped out with 12 points.

UAPB piled up 15 assists on 28 made field goals. Zaay Green's eight assists led the distribution list for the Lady Lions, and Sade Hudson also contributed with three assists of her own.

The Lady Lions defense was a problem in Monday's game, forcing 14 Grambling turnovers that turned into 17 points on the other end of the floor. Busby's three steals led the way individually for the Lady Lions.

Grambling improved to 7-11 and 4-3.

NEXT UP ...

UAPB's teams will play at Mississippi Valley State University in Itta Bena on Saturday. The women's game will start at 2 p.m., with the men to follow.