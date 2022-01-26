Ex-council member's son seeks ward seat

Danny Walker, a lifelong Pine Bluff resident, is seeking the Ward 1 seat on the Pine Bluff City Council.

Walker is seeking to replace Ward 1 City Council Member Joni Alexander, who recently announced she won't seek reelection. Alexander replaced Walker's mother, Thelma Walker, as representative for the ward.

"We have everything we need to promote growth and development," Danny Walker said in a news release. "I am offering continued strong leadership based on my background in management and having served 13-plus years of active duty in the military."

After his military service, Walker worked in law enforcement for the city of Pine Bluff and Jefferson County.

A graduate of the American Intercontinental University, Walker earned a degree in business management. He is also a 1981 graduate of Pine Bluff High School, according to the release.

Walker is a member of the New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church. He has one child, Danny Walker Jr.